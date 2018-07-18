Kiwanis U-10 win the Carpenter Memorial Tournament

The Colville Kiwanis U-10 all-stars capped a very successful weekend by winning the Mike Carpenter Memorial Tournament held during Chataqua Days in Chewelah. In pool play, Colville defeated Chewelah 12-6, lost to the Beaver Valley Blue Jays 6-3, and lost to the HZ Extreme (Spokane) 5-4.

Colville’s 1-2 record qualified them for the championship bracket on Sunday; their first game was a rematch against HZ Extreme and this time, Colville came out with a 5-3 win. The victory propelled Colville into the Championship against the Beaver Valley, and it was back and forth the entire game.

