Kiwanis youth baseball ends

The Kiwanis youth baseball league has crowned their champions for the 2018 season, the Mr. Sub Red Sox won the majors division by beating the Kettle Falls Kiwanis Bulldogs 5-4, and the Arden Tree Farms Bears beat the Inchelium Hornets 3-1 to win the minors division.

The Red Sox faced the Bulldogs in the championship game and the Bulldogs struck first, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, but in the bottom of the second the Red Sox tied the game with three runs of their own. A run by the Red Sox in the fourth and another in the fifth gave the Sox a 5-3 lead heading into the final inning, but the Bulldogs didn’t go quietly, scoring once to cut the deficit to 5-4 and then putting the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with two out, but were unable to push them across and the Red Sox held on for the 5-4 victory.

