Knight takes first at Rollie Lane Invitational

Colville wrestling took part in the Rollie Lane Invitational, held at the Ford Center in Nampa, Idaho over the weekend. As a team, the Indians scored a total of 114 points, good for 10th place out of 68 teams. Crook County, Ore., was first with a team score of 212; Columbia, Id., scored 196; Post Falls, Id., 179.5; Kuna, Id., 153; and Fruitland, Id., rounded out the top five with 135.5.

John Knight (182) and Trevor Morrison (160) once again finished on the podium for the Indians. Knight won the championship, going 6-0 in the tournament with four pins. He defeated Kyle Knudtson of Crook County by a 7-4 decision in the finals. Coach Randy Cloke said he got to see a part of John Knight that doesn't get to see often: “I know John is a phenomenal wrestler and athlete, but this finals match was a gut check and a heart check, and John won this match on his competitive spirit. Knudtson was bigger and stronger, and John a little better technically, but it came down to who was going to refuse to lose.”

Morrison went 5-1 with four pins, losing in the finals 7-3 to Kekana Fouret of Columbia, Id. “Trevor wrestled a tremendous finals match, but just came up just a little bit late," Cloke said. "We were tied going into the final round, but late in the period we ended up giving up a reversal. They were evenly matched, two very athletic similar style wrestlers.”

Colville brought 12 wrestlers total to the invitational, and almost all of them scored some points for the Indians: Tyvan Richter (106) went 1-2, Logan Hydorn (113) went 4-2, Joran Sheppard (120) went 1-2, Devin Minner (120) went 1-2, Takoda Morrison (132) went 0-2, Ruben Seeman (138) went 3-2, Dylan Shaota (138) went 1-2, Tanner Goff (160) went 2-2, Hunter Thalrdson (182) went 1-2, and Ryder Goff (220) went 2-2.

“This tournament is so much tougher than the district 1A postseason that I think now some of our younger wrestlers can now see themselves making it through 1A districts and regionals," Cloke said. "Top to bottom it was a good outing for Colville wrestling.”

Coach Cloke likes bringing his wrestlers to big events like the Rollie Lane and Tri-State to condition them for big wrestling events and to prepare them for state championships in the Tacoma Dome. “This is a big event in a big arena (capacity over 12,000), and they have 12 mats laid out and going at the same time," Cloke said. "[My wrestlers] do this and other large events, and when they get to Tacoma they’re not so wide eyed at the scale — it’s just another big event to them.”

This week the Indians will be hosting a NEA dual at Colville High School against Freeman at 7 p.m.