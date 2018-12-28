Lady Bulldogs win two

Bulldogs girls’ basketball started to find their rhythm last week. A 49-23 victory over Mary Walker (Springdale) and a 57-26 win over Oroville gave Kettle Falls a three game winning streak. The streaking Bulldogs are now 6-4 on the season and 1-1 in NE-2B play with the bulk of their league schedule remaining to be played.

Zarah Johnson and Mya Edwards continue to shoulder the scoring load for Kettle Falls, with Edwards leading the team averaging 11.9 points per game, and Johnson right behind her with a 11.6 PPG average. Last week Johnson averaged 10.5 points and Edwards averaged 13 points over their two games while Jocelyn Glover and Sam Dudley continue to average about 6 PPG and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Kettle Falls started their week on the road at Mary Walker (2-7) and a dominant first quarter propelled the Bulldogs to the 49-23 victory. Kettle Falls took charge right away with a 21-2 run in the first and led 27-14 at halftime. In the second half the Bulldogs pulled away, outscoring the Chargers 22-9 in the final two periods for the 26-point win. Zarah Johnson had a game high 13 points and was the only player to reach double digits in points.

At home against Oroville (1-7, 1-5), Kettle Falls followed the same script, Mya Edwards hit five first-quarter three pointers and put the Bulldogs up big as they cruised past the Hornets 57-26. Edwards’ 15 first quarter points contributed to a 23-5 first quarter advantage and by halftime Kettle Falls led 36-13. In the second half the Bulldogs kept rolling, building up a 55-18 lead before Coach Tyler Edwards called off the pressure, and Kettle Falls eased their way to a 31-point victory. Mya Edwards finished with 19 points to lead all scorers and Emily Rawley had 11 points to lead the Hornets.

Kettle Falls is staying busy during the break with the inaugural Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament Kettle Falls stayed busy during the break with the inaugural Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament, played on December 27-28. Mary Walker, Northport, Odessa, Jenkins (Chewelah), Colville are all taking part. See results in the Jan. 2 Statesman-Examiner.

After the weekend, the next game for the Bulldogs will be at home on Friday Jan. 4 against St. George’s (3-4, 1-1) at 6 p.m.