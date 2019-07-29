Lake Osoyoos Cup on tap this weekend

Northwest Jet Sports watercross racing into Rounds 3 and 4 this coming weekend as Lake Osoyoos Cup action hits Deep Bay Park.

Competing under the American Water Sports Association this year, the northwest tour includes the Lake Osoyoos Cup and the Apple Pie Jamboree, which took place July 20-21 in Pateros.

“We're expecting one of our best turnouts ever at Lake Osoyoos,” promoter and race director Roger Harnack said. “We're hoping the turnout exceeds our opening rounds on the Columbia River in Pateros.

Appearing on OpenLine last Friday, Okanogan County residents tuned in to hear about the upcoming race.

“We have classes for everyone,” Harnack said. “If you've never raced before, this is a great place to get into the sport.”

Indeed, Northwest Jet Sports had a solid beginner turnout at Apple Pie Jamboree, with three racing beginner ski, two first-time racers in the X2 class and four youngsters in the Junior 10-12 ranks. Another first-time racer was entered the women's class.

With seven racers on the line, Apple Pie Jamboree also boasted the largest women's ski class in the region – which includes Oregon, Washington and Idaho – in at least a decade.

The Apple Pie Jamboree kicked off with a parade Friday night; racers were allowed to enter their watercraft, but none did this year.

The community-wide event resumed Saturday with a bass fishing tournament launching at 4 a.m., followed by a 5K color run at 8 a.m.

The watercross action kicked off about 11 a.m. after the presentation of the National Anthem. Okanogan County Sheriff's Deputy Dave Yarnell piloted a law enforcement ski while Apple Pie Jamboree Committee President Tracy Wilson carried the flag, presenting the flag as the National Anthem played.

Other Apple Pie Jamboree activities, including a large 3-on-3 basketball tournament paused as the anthem played.

Doug Wolff manned the tower, and certified rescue diver Archie Dennis anchored nearby.

Angela Clements and Jen Effrig handled registration, scoring and announcing as they have done in the region for years. Wayne Hilsinger manned one of the course marshal skis while his wife, Katie, served as a spotter for Dennis.

Harnack manned the other rescue ski as Yarnell and Okanogan County Sheriff's Office Deputy Josh Brown patrolled the Columbia River keeping other boats at bay.

Racing continued throughout the day, with only a 20-minute lunch break to allow bass boats into the docks to weigh in fish.

After 26 motos, racers pulled their skis and pit area, making way for pyrotechnicians to set up the evening's half-hour-long fireworks display.

The action continued Sunday, with only one on-water incident as a minor collision sent the hood of 550 rider Seth McNeil's boat flying.

Sunday's course marshal's, Harnack and Mike Reynolds, quickly got to the area, with Reynolds tending to McNeil and Harnack towing the ski back to the docks.

McNeil was uninjured; he pumped the water out of his boat and fired it up, returning to the line later in a later moto.

After an additional 26 motos, the racing concluded without any injuries.

“It was a great weekend of racing,” Harnack said. “We're ready to go again.”

And go again they will.

The Lake Osoyoos Cup gets underway Friday, Aug. 31, with course set up and camping opening in Deep Bay Park.

Racing is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on Lake Osoyoos, which lies have in the U.S. And half in Canada.

Several Western Canadian Watercross Association members are expected to join in the action.

“It's going to be 90 degrees and the water is great,” Harnack said. “See you in Oroville.”