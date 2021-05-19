Lake Roosevelt to be stocked with over 475,000 rainbow trout this week

Tri-County area anglers better plan on heading out on Lake Roosevelt this summer, as over 475,000 rainbow trout are being released this week.

The Spokane Tribe of Indians, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Lake Roosevelt Net Pen Project and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are filling the reservoir with 8-12 inch fish that will grow over 18 inches in the coming months. The trout come from three hatcheries: WDFW's Sherman Creek Hatchery, the Spokane Tribal Hatchery and the Lake Roosevelt Volunteer Net pens. They will be released in the lake with tanker trucks.

"The fish stocked this month will provide fishing opportunity for the next two years as they grow and spread throughout the reservoir," WDFW Region 1 fish program manager Chris Donley said. "The weather is great, the scenery is great and the fishing is great. It's never a bad day to get out and take advantage of this amazing resource."