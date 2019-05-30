Lakeside boys receive all-league track honors

Lakeside boys dominated First Team all-league honors for Northeast 1A track, which were announced this week.

The team from southern Stevens County saw sophomore Logan Allen and junior Noah Cherrington share boys sprint MVP honors.

Cherrington also received top honors for the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles.

Junior teammates Brayden Merrill and Colton Shilanski received the Distance MVP and Throws MVP awards, respectively.

Other Lakeside track and field team members receiving awards include senior Micah Holmes, 100m; sophomore Logan Allen, 200m; sophomore Dawson Dunlop, 400m; junior Brayden Merrill, 800m and 1600m; and junior Colton Shilanski, shot put.

Lakeside's 4X100m and 4X400m relay teams were also recognized.

The 4X100m Relay team included Dunlop, Allen, Cherrington and Holmes.

The 4X400m Relay team included Allen, Dunlop, freshman Jacob Splichal and Cherrington.

Several Eagles received Second Team recognition, including Allen, 100m; Splichal,300m hurdles; and junior Dylan Wellhausen, discus.