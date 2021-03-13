Lakeside hosts Colville for first NEA cross country meet

Lakeside High School hosted Colville Saturday for the first Northeast A League meet of the season.

The girls had the first race, followed by the boys, but Lakeside showed strong performances and a higher number of participating runners to win the meet.

RESULTS:

Girls: 1, Stocker (Lak) 20:04.6. 2, Mulch (Lak) 20:44.1. 3, Arnes (Lak) 21:57.2. 4, Heideman (Col) 23:01.0. 5, Greenfield (Lak) 23:47.4. 6, Johnson (Lak) 23:48.9. 7, Higgens (Lak) 24:26.3. 8, Combs (Col) 24:44.8. 9, Buckley (Lak) 26:29.4. 10, Hawkens (Col) 27:47.9.

Boys: 1, Splichal (Lak) 17:34.0. 2, Blank (Lak) 17:36.0. 3, Johnson (Lak) 18:24.2. 4, Dunlop (Lak) 18:58.9. 5, Darnold (Lak) 19:08.0. 6, Godinez (Lak) 20:00.1. 7, Swim (Col) 20:58.9. 8, Randolph (Col) 21:10.2.