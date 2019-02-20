Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) wrestlers compete in Mat Classic

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) took 14 wrestlers to the state Mat Classic XXXI tournament in the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 15-16 and brought home seven medals.

While the Eagles didn't win any gold medals, early in the tournament they were posting impressive wins and rose as high as No. 4 in the team standings.

At 138 Andrew Smith put in the best performance for Lakeside, going 4-1, scoring 24 team points and winning the silver medal.

Smith pinned Wyatt Gleave of Colville in 5:08 to open the tournament, then followed that up with a 7-3 win over Juan Arteaga of Granger.

In the quarter-finals, he pinned Malaki Eaton of Hoquiam in 3:19, then defeated Cameron Wason of Castle Rock, 11-4, to advance to the championship bout.

In the title match, he faced Gleave’s teammate Rueben Seeman of Colville — Seemann won the gold, 5-2, leaving Smith with silver.

Jeff Friedman, at 120 pounds, was the only other Top 3 finisher for the Eagles, taking third and scoring 27.0 team points.

Friedman pinned his first two opponents, Nathan Werner of Freeman in 1:26 and Jeff Friedman of Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) in 3:51.

In the quarter-finals, Abel Nava of Granger won a 7-4 decision over Jeff Friedman, who then pinned Payden Webster of Columbia (White Salmon) in 2:01.

Jeff Friedman also pinned his next two opponents, Aaron Lano of Montesano in 43 seconds and Dawson Husted of Zillah in 4:28.

In the match for third place, he defeated Weston Thomas of Medical Lake, 15-6.

Kynan Adams brought home a fourth-place medal at 152 pounds; he scored 17.5 team points.

Adams won his first match, 19-4, over teammate Rylin Pavlin. He then pinned Donald Dennis of Sultan in 2:45.

In the quarter-finals, he defeated Hayden Baker of Forks, 10-4.

But Granger’s Frankie Almaguer was too much in the semi-finals, as Almaguer pinned Adams in 5 seconds.

In the consolation round, Adams defeated Holden Haworth of Warden, 7-2.

But in the match for third place, Haydon Long of Granite Falls pinned Adams in 2:53.

The Eagles also brought home three other medals.

At 106, Ty Friedman finished sixth with 15 team points.

He opened state by pinning Erik Rodriguez of Cashmere in 5:14, then lost a 6-0 decision to Oscar Alvarez of Granger.

Ty Friedman then won four in a row in the consolation rounds.

He pinned Juan Pablo Flores-Contreras of Forks in 2:16 and Paulo Vidales of Seton Catholic in 3:49.

Ty Friedman topped Jacob Salstrom of Montesano, 8-3, and then won in a tiebreaker over Cameron Johnson of Klahowya.

Kelton Gagnon of Klahowya ended Ty Friedman’s win streak in a 5-3 decision. And in the match for fifth, Hudson Garcia took a 4-0 win, pushing ty Friedman into sixth place.

At 195 pounds, Akio Yamada scored 13 team points for Lakeside.

Yamada pinned his first two opponents, Owen Orndorff of Freeman in 38 seconds and Kyle Caldwell fo Chimacum in 44 seconds. He won his quarter-finals bout, 9-6, over Montesano’s Kai Olson.

In the semi-finals, Skyler Gordon of Chelan took the win on an injury default over Yamada.

Yamada returned in the next round of the tournament but fell 4-2 to Peyton Watts of Castle Rock. And in the bout for fifth place, Yamada again injury defaulted, this time to Toretto Metzger-Magalei of Cascade Christian.

Yamada finished sixth.

An eighth-place finisher at 170 pounds, Micah Tenney earned 7.0 team points for Lakeside.

Micah Tenney won his first two bouts, 10-1 over Sterling Ritch of Okanogan and 7-4 over Alexzander Turner of Coupeville.

Connell’s Jesus Ramos pinned him in 4:47 in the quarter-finals. Micah Tenney then won a sudden-death overtime victory over Elijah Gonsalez of Warden.

In the next round, he lost, 6-0, to Brett Moody of Forks.

In the match for seventh-place, Hunter Wallis of Klahowya defeated Micah Tenney, 12-3.

Several other Stevens County residents wrestled for Lakeside, but did not medal.

Parker Stinebaugh, at 113 pounds, opened with a 1:04 pin over Trace Kleckner of Okanogan, but then lost a 3-1 decision to Andres Santos-Delacruz of Forks.

He was eliminated by Roly Martinez of Warden, who pinned him in 5:00 in the third round of the tournament.

Austin Butkus, wrestling at 120, scored 6.0 team points with 2 wins and 2 losses at state.

Butkus pinned Manuel Camarena of Cascade (Leavenworth) in 3:02, then won 9-6 over Abiy LaCombe of Stevenson.

But he lost his next two matches, 15-3 to Dawson Husted of Zillah and by fall in 4:24 to Jake Weakley of Forks, and was eliminated.

At 132 pounds, Mason Christen scored 6 team points, going 2-2 at 132 pounds.

Christen pinned Jose Mercado of Chelan in 3:41 to open state. He followed that up with a sudden-death overtime win over Elijah Volk of Seton Catholic.

In the quarter-finals, he was pinned by Hayden Steele of Klahowya in 2:51. The following match, he was eliminated in a second sudden-death overtime match by Jace Seely of Cascade (Leavenworth).

At 145 pounds, Ian Hendershott went 1-2 for Lakeside and earned 3.0 team points.

Whelan Gillikin of Cashmere defeated him, 11-2 in the opening match. But Hendershott stayed alive in the tournament with an injury default victory over Nikhila Berntson of Vashon Island.

In his third match, Hendershott lost a narrow 5-4 decision to Isaac Ledesma of Stevenson and was eliminated.

Also at 145, Cole Tenney went 1-2 for Lakeside, earning 2.0 team points.

Tenney was pinned in 3:20 by Brent Hodgson of Deer Park in the tournament opener, then won a major decision over Justic Becker of Klahowya, 13-0.

In his second loser-out match, Tenney was pinned by Gabriel Westergard of Highland in 2:44.

For Rylin Pavlin, the loss to teammate Kynan Adams was the start of a tough tournament at 152 pounds.

In his second and third matches, however, Pavlin scored 5.5 team points with a technical fall over Jacob Bowden of Vashon Island in 5:00 and then by pinning Isaac Washington of Seton Catholic in 20 seconds.

He was eliminated in the fourth round of the tournament by Jordon Rutschow of Vashon Island in a 12-1 major decision.

At 170 pounds, Lakeside’s Kimball Rippy went 0-2.

Rippy was pinned by Sammy DesRoches of Riverside in 24 seconds, then by Henry Thompson of Cascade Christian in 2:34.

Adesalem Jelinek scored 4.0 team points for the Eagles, going 2-2 at 182 pounds.

Jelinek won decisions over Julian Cates of Okanogan, 6-3, then over Jake Nybo of Tenino, 6-4.

In the quarter-finals, he was lost to Clay O’Brien of South Whidbey, 11-9, and then was pinned in a loser-out match by Jed Cupp of Newport in 1:00.