Larsen winning Stevens County auditors race by a landslide
Aaron Andrews
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
COLVILLE
Lori Larsen is winning the race for Stevens County auditor by a landslide.
She leads with 8,008 votes — that's 61.42 percent of the vote counted today. Incumbent Tim Gray trails with 5,030 votes.
“I'm feeling good,” Larsen said. “I think the people all agreed that 26 years in office was too long, and I was able to convinced them that I was qualified for the job.”
“I think my 26 years are up,” Gray said. “I want to thank the people of Stevens County for their years of support.
"And I want to wish Lori the best.”
