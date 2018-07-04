Late-innings decide fate of Colville All-Stars

Colville 12-U All-Stars are preparing for the tournament season, and this week they were busy playing in three exhibition games.

First they swept a doubleheader from Castlegar 8-6 and 11-6, before losing to Trail 14-1.

Colville will be playing in four tournaments this summer. From July 6-8 the 12-U team will be at the Pullman Summer Classic in Pullman, then on to the Mike Carpenter Memorial Tournament held in Chewelah from July 13-15. On July 27-29 they will travel to Deer Park for the Settler’s Day Wood Bat Tournament and then Colville will finish up with their home tournament with the Jim Marshall Inspirational Tournament August 3-5.

On Monday Colville hosted a doubleheader against the Castlegar Hitmen at Yep Kanum Park and won both ends 8-6 and 11-6.

Read the story in the July 4, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.