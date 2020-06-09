Lech Radzimski appointed to Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille County Superior Court

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Lech Radzimski to a newly created seat on the Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille County Superior Court yesterday, becoming effective June 11.

"Lech has established roots in the tri-county judicial district, where he has lived and worked for over a decade," Inslee said. "Not only does he have credibility as a leader in the community, but he also has extensive jury trial and judicial experience that will allow him to flourish from day one."

Radzimski has been a superior court commissioner in the tri-county superior court since September 2019, presiding over civil commitments, ex parte dockets and juvenile court, along with other law matters. Previously he was a deputy prosecutor in the Stevens County office for 10 years, becoming the chief criminal deputy prosecutor. In the community, Radzimski has volunteered with the Colville Fire Department since 2017 and is involved with the Colville Rotary Club and Colville CIvil Service Commission.