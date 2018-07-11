Legion Roundup

Kettle Falls Junior Legion is having a strong season; they are currently sitting at 8-3 on the year with five more games on the schedule before the end of the regular season. Last week, the Bulldogs had their eight game winning streak snapped with a 15-5 loss to Sandpoint, but earlier in the week they had beaten Gonzaga Prep 10-0 and 9-8 and Sandpoint 8-7.

Read the story in the July 11, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.