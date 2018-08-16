Legislative District 7 incumbents fare well in primary

Incumbents seeking re-election in Washington’s Legislative District No. 7 fared well in last week’s primary election.

Sen. Shelly Short and Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber, all Republicans, topped their respective contests to run in November’s general election for their seats in the district, which covers all of Stevens, Ferry and Pend O’Reille counties and parts of Okanagan and Spokane counties.

Kretz, who has represented the Seventh District in House Position No. 2 for 14 years, was the only one of the three to face more than one primary opponent.

He was challenged by Democrats Mike Bell, a retired accountant, and Crystal Oliver, president of Washington’s Finest Cannabis, a marijuana farm.

As of the close of business Friday, Kretz held a commanding lead of 22,645 votes to Bell’s 5,829 and Oliver’s 5,163. Christine Ives, an Independent and former paralegal, won 1,501 votes.

“I think it’s just a reflection on the fact that I know the district, the history and the people and what’s important to them,” Kretz said. “I’m focused on real issues here.”

Kretz has made private sector job creation a priority in his legislative work, especially in eastern Washington, where he sees a lack of parity with economic development efforts in the Seattle/Puget Sound area.

“We passed the Boeing tax breaks about five years ago,” he said. “The talk was that we had to save this iconic industry in Washington. I pointed out I think it’s important, but there are other iconic industries in the state that look nothing like Boeing, and we’ve got to start doing something for them.”

Preliminary figures indicate that Kretz will face Bell, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired businessman, in the Nov. 6 general election.

Bell, who ran his own consulting and public accounting firm from 1991 until 2010, has criticized Kretz for accepting corporate donations.

Short, seeking election to her first full term as a state senator, had collected 23,605 votes by Friday, compared to 12,053 held by Democrat Karen Hardy.

Under Washington’s primary laws, as the two top finishers in the primary, both will advance to the general election.

Maycumber, who was elected to the Seventh District’s Position No. 1 in November to finish out Short’s term, also cleared the primary hurdle easily, winning 23,604 votes. Democrat Randy Michaelis, a teacher at Whitworth University, held 11,852 votes to move into the general election.