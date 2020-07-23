Lethal action authorized for Wedge wolf pack territory in Northern Stevens County

Lethal action to remove a wolf from the Wedge pack in Northern Stevens County was authorized by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife director Kelly Susewind today.

The authorization is in response to a string of nine depredation evens since May 11, where 11 calves have been injured and one killed in events effecting two cattle producers on their private property. Most recently eight calves were confirmed injured from four events over a six-day span on July 11.

The Wedge pack was estimated to have at least three members without a breeding pair in the 2019 annual wolf report. The next update on the Wedge pack will come on July 30.