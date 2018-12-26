These are letters to Santa that were not included in the Dec. 19 issue of the Statesman-Examiner due to a computer issue:

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas well, it is a very long list, but if you want to know keep reading this letter that I wrote to you. First I wand a smartwatch. 2nd I want a kitten and or puppy. 3rd I want a mini trampoline. 4th I want a purple bean bag chair to be pasific about it. 5th I want VR Goggles cause that would be cool I could be at the beach all day “WA HOO” surfin’ on the waves (if there are any). And last well I deffenently NEED onemillion bucks!

Sincerly,

Alli Z. age 11

Teacher Allison Thompson

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas and happy New Year! I hope that this year you have a safe trip delivering presents to kids all around the world. Hopefully all of the reindeer behave. How have all the elves been doing? I bet they have been making great, awesome presents. If some houses don’t have chimneys how do you get in? Do you have to get in a way using magic since you won’t have the keys for the front door? What are you favorite types of cookies? Well hopefully I pick the correct ones. Have a safe flight and don’t run into any snow storms. Merry Christmas Santa! My only wish is for a puppy.

By Auneet Kaur Sahota, Age 11

Chewelah

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer, elves and yourself? I hope you are having a great Christmas! The best part about Christmas is that family gets along.

Imagine those cookies, warm milk, and that delicious food! I love going outside with family ad playing in the snow! It looks like winter wonderland! I hope you, your reindeer, and the sleigh gets to our homes safely.

What I want for christmas is my family to be happy together and a puppy. I’ve always wanted a puppy. We only had a puppy for 2 days and I hope now I am responsible for a dog.

I hope you have a holly jolly christmas and a Happy new Year! Merry Christmas!

Simi Sahota, Age 10

Mr. Harting, Chewelah

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good boy all year at least I think I’ve been a good boy according to my parents, uhhh, well skip that. Last year I wanted a Xbox, miposaur, army guys, and skis, we’ll skip the rest. I got all of them except the Xbox. My Mom, Dad and supriseingly Santa all didn’t get me the Xbox! don’t know how all that suff about the Xbox got into this conversation but it did. Now I want to tell you what I want for Christmas, Xbox obviously, misposaw’s friend, and of course World peace!

Sincerly,

Frankie Sety, Age 10

Chewelah, Mr. Harting

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a long good night sleep. Do you like cookies with milk? Want for christmas is a elf, a bubbl gum machine, 1000,000,000,000, 1000, num num-s 1000,000,000,000,000,000 LOL suprises, 100 Shopkens, mag shoos, magic wings so I can fly whenever I want and I want real magic so I can youse it evre day when I want. for my famliy I want 1000,000,000,000,000,0000 dolleirs. 100 gold bars!!!

Anshika Sood

Teacher, Mrs. Gill

Dear Santa,

I want a ty baby. I want a penguin ty baby. please, thank you.

Sincerely,

Kinsley Coppock

Molly’s Monkeys

Dear Santa,

I want a lego set. I want a boat lego set. can I have a elf on the shelf.

Sincerely,

Elly Kawell

Molly’s Monkeys

Dear Santa,

I want a playstaton and fort night and a sckarf.

Sincererely,

Baine James

Molly’s Monkeys

Dear Santa,

I want a snowmobile. I also want muck boots.

Sincerely,

Calvin Beardslee

Molly’s Monkeys

Dear Santa,

This year the number one thing on my list isn’t a bike, a doll, or even a miniature car. All I want for my number one thing is my dad to be home all day for Christmas with family. I don’t want him to have to worry about plowing the field, or about plowing the driveway, or even feeding to cows. It would be the best Chistmas ever if that happene because I know that Chistmas miricles happen.

From,

Hailey Leaden, Age 8

Teacher, Mrs. Bair, Northport School

Dear Santa,

I also want Nerf Sipu rifel, shotgun and Nerf-N-strike-ohiso fire blast. Also a Meshety.

Sinsily,

Aiden Hinners, Age 9

Tum Tum

Dear Santa,

I want cupcakes for christmas. I what a lot please. I also want fish.

Audrey Flynt, Age 9

Tum Tum

Dear Santa,

I want a hamster and a bird house that looks like a casle! That’s make of ice not real ice. I love to have eveything sparkely and shiny.

Love,

Cadence Burris, Age 7

Valley

Dear Santa,

I want a new move that is called “Ferdinand.” I want new skates size 1. I want a new robe. I want a girl tent. I want a new scarf. I want to have a great Christmas with my family.

Love,

Madison Bailey, Age 7

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. Although my brother makes it hard sometimes.

I would like some my little pony. Rarity, Pinkie Pie, and Futtersly are the ones I really want. I also really want a Lap top. I want you to know Santa, I keep my room clean and I feed my cat every single day. I do things around the house to help Mom and dad.

How is the North Pole and Mrs. Claus? Are the elves busy making toy’s for good boys and girls? I will leave out cookies.

Love,

Gracie Leeanor Brown,

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good most of all year so can you get me a pug I begged my mom for one on my birthday but she said they slobber all over the place so I said that she was thinking of a bulldog but she still said no.

So, I also have some questions no offence but how do you fit through my chimney? And what if there’s a fire going?

Finally, my last question is how do you never wake me up? Because if you fall through my chimney and make a loud thump I’de wake up.

Sincerely,

Makaila S. Hackerberg, Age 10

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Santa,

I have been getting good grades this year. And all I want is DS almost all of my friends have one.

Second how long have you and Mrs. Clause been together? And do you ever get sick from eating all the cookes or do you stay fine with the milk? Also do you work out to stay heathy or eat good?

I usually eat pretty heathy every once in a while my mom or dad get me a milkshake or something like that. And I love the stuff you get me every year and I have it all.

Sincerely,

Deklen Jensen, Age 10

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Santa,

The first thing I want for Christmas is a sled. I want a sled because I do not have one. The other reason I want a sled is because I know really good sleding hill. That why I want a sled.

The second thing I want for Christmas is a Nintendo switch. I want a nintendo switch because it has a lot of fun games and you can take it anywhere.

The last thing I want is a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt because I don’t have one and my other one got chewed up.

Sincerely,

Pete Beardslee, Age 11

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Santa,

I codint wayt till this leter got sent to you. But now that it is I want to talk about two subjects. And one of them is, do you selabrat hanukkah. I just wanted to know so send me a leter about it pleas.

Another subjekt I wanted to talk abowt was, how old are you. I don’t know if you life forever but I know youv been around for along time. And I now you have a bierd. so pleas put that in the leter to and that’s all.

Sincerley,

Max Glasgow, Age 10

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Santa,

What I want fore cristmas is soks underwhere chetopuf iwantan I phone x auxbox 1x play statn 4.

also Santa a still full from last cristmas cus not lots of cookeys. For list am I on it I nofe I am. I hold the fkerd hording fore eating ham baldels in one min.

Tell mrs claws that srely is very fat that pig eats all the randear jefky right? Also your so short that when u go to a movy theater the Jugl ses nep 1st when u give me an I phone x iven add me on snap chat.

Sincery,

Peyran Bailey

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Saint Nicholis,

Hi my name is Izaac and I am very very sorry that I have not gotten to write you letters in like four years or so but how do you not wake us up on Christmas Eve? and do you realy refer as Saint Nickolis? oh and does youre hat help you go through chimnys? and is youre hat truly make out of magic? Youre the most talentid person that I know. You ar the on that make me truly belive n myself.

Sincerely,

Izaac, Age 10 ½

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Santa,

I been good at school. I have not got into reel and you’re the sweets santa in the wold. You’re the cool kind of Santa, your awesome.

You’re the best Santa in the whole world you’re the best and awesome person in the world. How old are you Santa? you the best person.

You’re the best person in the whole world. Where were you born? What time were you born? What year were you born?

Sincerely,

Daemen, Age 10

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Santa,

I want to wright a leter to you because of Presents, your kindness, and were are you born. The gift I want is the “Lego frends Lego resort” because I like (love) Legos, if you cant make Legos than please get me more barby clothes.

You are a kind man and that is because you make toys for every one in the world.

Question: ware are you born. guesing answer at the north pole.

Sinsertly,

Charlote Lane, Age 10

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Santa,

I want know why you steal our cookies? If ya are going to steal at least steal a danimal or something. Still though why do you steal our food.

Stanta when were you born? If your real name is Saint Nic aren’t you dead. I’m confused!!!

Stanta do you celebrate hanukkah? It’s like chrismas. But you get one present each day for a week! 7 days

Sincerely,

Celeste Mackenzie Hale, Age 10

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Dear Santa,

I have a question how many elfs do you have? I think you have ten-thousand. How many raindeer do you have 10? Where do you land if someone has a week roof.

About how many cookies would say you eat in one night when you diliver presents to kid you must be fat.

Where did you meant your wive Mrs. Clues. Who is your mom if you only have to go into twon one night a year and what your wives real name has there been geations.

Sincerly,

Emma, Age 10

Mr. Roberts, Northport School

Evergreen School in Gifford

Dear Santa,

I am happy to see deer Sante you have the prettest deer. would you plase bring me lots dolls?

Thank you,

Kierato Desaulel, Age 6

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer doing? I hope everyting is going well for Christmas this year would you please bring me a life sise Addison Doll, Repunsal Doll, and Lucky Doll. I would also like a Maximus horse and a Cat in the Hat Book. My baby brother would like a stuffd lion King and my mom a stuffed Cat is the hat. My sister and I would like a toy phone.

Thank you,

Love,

Rilyn Peone, Age 6

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How is Roudolf’s nose doing? Is it still shiny and red? This year for Christmas I would like some cough drops, some new books to read, and a tablet with games.

From Dylan Arnold, Age 7

P.S. Are you real?

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are you and the rein deer doing? I hope everything is going well. For Christmas this year I would like a remote ontrol Ninja Turtle.

Thank you,

Mathew Boyd, Age 6

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer doing? I hope every thing is going well. For Christmas this year would you please bring me a toy horse and a toy fox.

Thank you,

Jaiden Desaulel, Age 6

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas. I am. Would you please bring me an ipad for Christmas? Would you also bring me a gold coin? I would like a warm pair of Pj’s.

Thank you,

Hunter Lee Sublie, Age 6

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

I have always wondered what you feed your reindeers. Does it help them fly? How are they this year? Is the sleigh ready for Christmas? This year I have tried to be very good. I would like a go-kart, a real Army suite, a remote control turtle that can swim, and a new xbox to play with my Dad. I have lots of fun when I get to spend time with him and play with him. Please fly safe.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Tristan Bavin, Age 7

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

I hope everything is going well. How are your reindeer doing? Would you plase bring me a pair of fuzzy unigorn slippers and matching p.j’s. I would also like a realistic horse playset with a barn and people.

Thank you,

Olivia Hardy, Age 7

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph doing? How is Mrs. Claus? Would you please bring me a remote control kitty and a goldfish? I have been good.

Thank you,

Olivia Johnson, Age 6

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How do the reindeer fly? I have been very good this year. I would like a toy horse please. I would also like a real puppy.

Thank you,

Scarlett Michel, Age 6

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas would you please bring me a puppy?

Thank you,

Ciara Bray, Age 5

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would like a zombie strike Nerf gun please. I would also like an xbox 3-60 and a Mdnecraft game. If you would also a Nerf snippergun.

Thank you,

Nehum Johnson, second grade

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reinbeer doing? I hope everything is going well. Would you please bring me a puppy? My dog died and I want another one. I would also like a mini motorcycle with a helmet.

Thank you,

Orson Motteshard, Age 6

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are you and the raindeer doing. I hope every thing is going will I want a computer please.

Travel safe,

Love,

Dennie Green, Age 8

Mrs. Fuller’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Is it cold in the North Pole? Can I have a game? I’ve been doing good in math and helping my mom when she is sick. I help her when she does not know ere things are. I wish you a merry chrismas.

Love,

Jax Whitney, Age 9

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa Claus,

How is Mrs. Claus? Thank you for giving presents to people all around the world. I don’t want anything this year all I want to do for Cristmas is spend time with my family. I want other people to be happy because it make me happy. I don’t want your elves even though I listen to my parents.

Love,

Skyla Peone, Age 8

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the incredible presents last year! How is Rudolph? Are the reindeer redy for the big day? This year I have ben helping Mom with Piper and taking my dog on runs. This year all I want is a baby doll.

Love,

Nicole Motteshard, Age 8

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

What do you want for Christmas? Is Rudolph nose still glowing? How is Mrs. Claus? I realy liked the presents you got me last year. I hope I could get pom poms and a cheerleader dress because I been good so has Francis, Francis is my brother. We do dishes together. Also I got you a present. Francis would like a R.C. Car and helicoptor, pokimon.

Love,

Jolene Jolley, Age 9

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

Tank you for the presents last year. How are things at the north pole? I hope you have a good trip around the world. Is Rudolph’s nosee still shineing, cause I hope it is. I’v been prity good this year. But I don’t realy want anything. I meen all I want is gliter. But I don’t care if I get nothing this year. I just want you to have a good Chrismas.

Love,

Eva Christen, Age 8

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

I hope every one had been good. How is Mrs. clause doing? All I want for Christmas is a computer thank you. And probly you are wondering why I should get a present. It is because I’ve been helping my mom cause every sence my little sister ben going to school. Iv been helping mom because dad is always at work and comes back at 9:00 am and gose back out to work and my mom is working hard to get the house done. And did is quiting in summer but not stop hunting for dears I fill bad for dear.

Love,

Misty Bray, Age 8

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I’ve been helping my brother with his homework. And I’v been helping my parents with washing dish’s and laurndry. Okay I’m going to stop talking about me and how I should get some presents. How are you doing. How cold is it on the north pole? Stay safe. And heres what I want for Christmas I would like to have a Drone, RC car or truck, a new part of my hot wheels city.

Love,

Ryder Sublie, Age 9

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the gifts past years. I hope you have a nice and warm and safe Chrismas. I have helped my mom a lot. Can I pleas get a target for me. A toy truck for my brother.

Kitra Veenhuizen, Age 9

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

Thank you for last year’s stuff and I hope this year will be good like last year and I have been helping my family and I have getting firewood and can I please can I have headphones with mic so I can talk to my friend’s please.

From,

Viktor Dawson, Age 9

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are you on Christmas? Also how are your Elves? Are they good? Is hard is it I hope you and your elves get a present for Christmas. You give presents to kids we should put presents to you and the north pole too. Is your reindeer fine and they eating well? I hope the North Pole is good. How is Mrs. Clause? Is she good too. And is hard and tired giving presants to the whole Earth? It is hard to do that. I have and been putting everthing away without being told sometimes I do. I wish snow was here. I can make a snowman I hope you have a merry Christmas and may I have a basket ball and a basketball hoop to.

Love,

Quincy Hardy, Age 9

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are you and your elves? Thank you for all of the things you have given me. I have been doing my chorse and the dishes with out being asked.

I would like a new bike. Hos is Mrs. Clause? Dose it get cold?

Thank you, Merry Christmas!

Love,

Audrey Esvelt, Age 9

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

I have been takeing care of the chicken (exept I some times forget to close them in.) O. K you don’t have to give me presents but I would like some woodcrafts, the farming simulater 2019, some more stuff for my miniture farm, go cam, drone with a camera in it. How have you been? How cold does it get up there? I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love,

Kacey Boivin, Age 9

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the pressents from last year.

What do you like for Christmas?

Can I have a camera. I helpt my Auntie with her chores. I wod really like more slime.

Love,

Jacie Boyd, Age 9

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

Thank you for going around the world each year for us. Whats your favorite cookie? I would like snow, and fun please and thank you. I’ve been helping my dad last week.

Merry Christmas,

Francis Jolley, Age 10

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? Does Rudolph still lead your slay? I would like a Lego robotic set because they are fun and I help my mom with Piper. I would also like a drone with a camera so I can look at wild life. I would also like a snowbord so me and my brother can ride it. Merry Chistmas.

Your friend,

Max Motteshard, Age 10

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa and Mrs. Claus,

How are you guys doing? don’t worry I’ve neen good no need to send elves to spy on me. I’ve been extra good so that I could get a stuffed monkey I know I know I might be eleven but I really want a monkey. I’ve been helping people if they need it also I have been cleaning up the house. How is Rudolph is his nose still red? Is Comet the reindeer doing alright? Can you keep an eye on my brother’s and sister’s Jaksen, Sabrina, Domenic, Lucy, Keigan, and Summer thanks. Surprise me with some present’s and your lucky you get to eat so many coockies. Give every one joy. Merry Christmas!!!

Love,

Aidyn Tracy, Age 11

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph’s nose, did it burnout like a lightbud? and how is mis Santa? If you had one wish what would it be? I’ve ben good this year, I’m hoping you can get me a FS19 –farming sim 19. Could I aslo get…I forgot. Oh and just cause 4. I remmder. can you get thes two thanes pleas.

Love,

Derrie Green, Age 10

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

I really like how you and your elves make all the nice kids presents. Santa can you tell Rudolph that I said hi and that he, is the best reindeer of all times? Also is Jack Frost still on the naughty list or is he being nice, and helping out in the work shop? Can you tell Mrs. Claus that I said Merry Christmas? Santa can you please ask the elves if they can make me a poloroid camra that is green?

Love,

Jazlynn Michel, Age 10

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I’m doing light the world it is very fun! This year I would like a surprise. Something you think I wold like. Thank you for last years presents.

Your friend,

Lydia Motteshard, Age 12

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Dear Santa,

I really enjoy celebrating Chrismas. How have you been since last Christmas? I hope you’re doing well! I would be very appreiative if I were to get a 3-D pen for chrismas. I hope you are able to do so. I think I should get that because I have high grades. Hope you enjoy your chrismas this year!

Love,

Tara Scott, Age 13

Mrs. King’s class at Evergreen School

Summit Valley School

Ms. Chambers

Grades Kindergarten and First

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a big hatchimal.

From,

Taylor

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a watch that tells the date.

From,

Ryder

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a train set and a car set with a tower.

From,

Jukka

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a barbie.

From,

Ximena

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a whole set of camo.

From,

Carter

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a batman car.

From,

Sawyer

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy truck.

From,

Jose

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a spiderman car.

From,

Charlie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a blue dirtbike.

From,

James

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a four wheeler and a dirt bike.

From,

Dyke

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Christmas I would like a pikachu ball.

From,

Emanuell

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like my amazon stuff and a tablet please!

From,

Adalion

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a barbie and a doll house.

From,

Lilli

Dear Santa,

For Christimas I would like a treasure box and a dirt bike.

From,

Mya

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a lot of the nurf toys.

From,

Logan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a sunny day book.

From,

Gerie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a virtual reality headsets and shoes.

From,

Shane

Summit Valley School

Mrs. Hogan

Second and Third grade

Dear Santa,

I want two kle the vavhders and I am 8 years old and my favorite animal is a dog and I want to see rudof and I want to see Vixon and I want to see Kupid and I want to see Blitzen.

Love,

Isaiah

Dear Santa,

Are you big and round? I am 8.

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

Are you big and round? and are you biger then a elephant? I am 9 yars old. My berthday is November 15. How old are you Santa.

Love,

Trynt

Dear Santa,

All I want for Chrismas is a Nentendo 3 DSXL and a PSU and a Laptop and a rumote centrolled tank that shots Nerf bollet’s and a shotgun toy and two tickets. If the elves go over 1,000 metors do they blow up? I go to school at Summet Valley School and I like minecraft. I’m 9 year’s old. I like to eat pizza. I also like fortnite. P.S. is miss clas niss to you.

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

How much cookies do you eat? Are you a legend? I am 8 years old and I lipe pizza and star wars and this was all wrote in a sharp sharp sharp sharp pencil.

Love,

Jacoby

Dear Santa,

How much do you really like Coca Cola? How do the reindeer fly? Where do you work, do you have pet? How old you are? what you like to eat? May I have a my plane and my helicopter.

Love,

Jose

Dear Santa,

How are the rendeer doing. How old or you? What do you eat. Do they just hug? I hope you have fun.

Love,

Abby

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing Santa Santa are you real Santa. Santa I think you are real are the reindeer real bceueuse I think the reindeers are real I think you like so much cookes. I will lave you cookies and milk wit you come to my hose.

Love,

Alejandra

Dear Santa,

Are you the fatest prsen in the whold? I am 8 years old. My birthday is Septemdr 3.

Love,

Kimmy

Dear Santa,

Wut is the temperates? Do you have magiy? I am 8 years old. I wot to get a DS. I also wot a Xbox.

Love,

Joel

Dear Santa,

How do you get so big? Are you real? Can rander fly. are elves real. You should eat some cookys. Are you mean. Wy is roudofs nose so brite. I am 8. My favorite tipe of food is peatsa. I go to Summit Vally School. I want for crismis a miny ipod.

Love,

Tommy

Dear Santa,

Do you like Coca Cola? Do the elves go all the word? I am 8 yers old. My favit food is bessrt. May I have remote control truck and my plane and a rmy helocopter and a monster truck. All of this is remote.

Love,

Trevia

Dear Santa,

Did you really kiss mommy? Does the north pole ever catch on fire? What makes the reideer fly? Are you real? I like pizza. I go to Summet Valley School. My favorite animal is a wolf. I want a wolf blanket for Christmas. I want a toy wolf figurine for Christmas.

Love,

Angi

Dear Santa,

How do you get to the north pole? Hacienda Santa. I will leave you cookies and milk? Do you want to ask Santa about Mrs. Claus?

Love,

Thayli

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want an amarican doll girl horse stable that has two stables and one room for the horse stuff an fake carrots and a bucket of water. Pretty please can I get that Santa. Thank you.

How much cookies can you eat? Do you have any pets like a dog? How do you make raindeer fly? I am nine years old. One of my favorite food is curly twerly pasta. My schools name is Summet Valley.

Love,

Maggie

Dear Santa,

Are the reaindeer actally magical or do thay just hang? I am 7 years old. I li to eat is pizza! I go to Summit Valley School.

Love,

Elf Serena

Dear Santa,

How much do you like Coca Cola? I’m 8 years old and my favorite animal is a gold and dog. I would like a PS4 game called rocket lego. Sorry if I spell enething rong.

Love,

Blaine

Dear Santa,

My favrit food is watermelon. I told you that last year. Do you like watermelon? My favrite animal is a cow! What is your favrite animal? We are righting a play of Rudolph the red nose rain Dear. My mom want’s a new toaster and my Dad want’s a tracter. Do the elf’s get paid when thay work? Do you get fat when you eat cookies? Are you real? Are elf’s real? Are flying rain dear real? Are elf’s real? Do you like cookies? I love present’s. Do you like cookies in milk?

Love, Tarynn

Hofstetter Elementary School

Gill Class

Dear Santa,

Two ways I’ve been good are I get fire wod and I take ker uv my animals. I want my dad pleas santa you are problea doein to sa no. I whant to love ea childr agen. How menea elvs doo you hav?

Love,

Chevy

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents lost year. I had ben feeding my dog. And how are the elfs doing? I want a playstation and a 23 inch TV. I want a 1000 dollars for my family and a cool set of hefones and a fone, a plate and a Xbox 360.

Love,

Jayson

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. Two ways I’ve been good are I help my mom and dad and I make my bed. For me I want a iphone x. For my family I want new socks. How old are you?

Love,

Evalyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. Two ways I’ve been good I helped my dad and I hlept Chevy. For me I want a motvfcyle and I want a phone and I want a elf of the shelf. For Chevy I want him to have a modrsicl. How Rudolph? How is Mrs. Clas?

Love,

William

Dear Santa,

Thank you for presents. I hlp my famiy and my sister. For me I want elf on the shelf and lots. The same forks. Do reindeer fly?

Love,

Grace

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys last year. I helped my mom and dad and I feed my dog. For me is simple. Sprai for my famile a jaarlle rekles and 26 dallrs. I have a guestus what is your favrete cooke.

Love,

Ronin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. Two ways I’ve been good are I helped my mom and I clean my room. For me I want a real phone. For my family I want a trampoline. How are the elves doing?

Love,

Irina

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bring presents last year. Two ways I’ve been good are feeding pets and babysitting my sister. For me, I would like 2 Nintendo Switches. For my family, I hope they get a lot of money. Can I have an Elf of the Shelf?

Love,

Preston

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good nigh sleep. For my family I want a 1000,000,000 dollars and 100 gold bars. I want for Chrismas I want smealley markears, crayons, pencels and I want flying shoes size 2. I have bin good by saying maners. How is Mrs. Clase? Thank you for a good life!!!

Love,

Anshika

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bring presents every Chrismas Eve. Two ways I’ve been good are I clean my room and I am nice to my brother. For me, I would like a Cry Baby. For my family, I hope they have a great Christmas. How are your reindeer doing?

Love,

MaryLou

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gameboy. And here is two ways I’ve been good. I take out the dogs and I do masishis for my mom. And I want a hores stuf animal and some more time with my mom. I will give this list to Santa and why is Bilitzzen in back.

Love,

Arden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for presents you bring every year. Ways I’ve been good I almost babysit my sister and brother every day. I sometimes make my bed. For me I want a new rope and a lot for my family I want a pillow. Ask a question is Santa real?

Love,

Madelyn

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good by cleaning my room. I want for Christmas a tablit. Form my family for my brutr a dump truck. for my mom a jacket. A new phone for my dad for I have a qwestin, howe dus Rodolphs nose glow?

Love,

Max

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for the toys. I clean my room and wash the plates. I help my mom and dad. I want 10001000 $ and toys. I want 1000 $ for my family. Are the elves good?

Love,

Zag

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything. I love you Santa. Two ways I’ve been good I won Student of the month. I make my bed. For me a computer. And a Elf on the shelf. For my family or for Santa or for my friend I wish my friend Rilynn to have a stuffed animal dragon. Can I see Rudolph fly. Elf Mrs Clase and Mr. Claus.

Love,

Alyssa

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. How meney elfs do you have? For my family I want a waterheter for are hores. Two ways I been good this year are I help my mom and my bother and I make my bed every bay. Santa I want blue shoes and the laise and orange and I want 40 sets of lazer tag.

Love,

Blaze

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of the presents last year. I have been good by helping around my house and helping friends. I want a lot of nesting dolls. For my faimly a lot of money. I have a question how small are your elves?

Love,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

Thank you for caring about me. Thank you for the presents last year. I was I, v ben good. Trying to help pepole, and having joy. For me. I would like 25 dollars. For Santa to have everything you need. Geschen, How are your ranedear? I thing I want a arrows my bo and arrow size.

Love,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

Thank you for luck Santa. How do you make toys. I make my lunch can you get me cookies? I also do laundry.

Love,

Earik

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. Two ways I’ve been good are I take care of my pets and I do manners and I make my bed. For me Santa can I have 3 elfs on the shelf? For Santa I’ll give him milk and cookies. How are the elves doing?

Love,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything. Two ways I’ve been good are I help my family and I help my sister. For me I want everyone to be happy. For my family I want them to have new shoes. Where do you live?

Love,

Mia

Hofstetter Elementary School

Mrs. Maier, First Grade class

Dear Santa,

I would like to no how many elves do you have? I would like if you coud giv my mom time to spind time to play with me. I do not no wut I wunt.

Love,

Justin

Dear Santa,

I wanted to know how mene Elivs do you have? My babby stistr she wos to have a ball. I wot a lot suprise.

From,

Journey

Dear Santa,

How do you eat all of those cookies. My little sister wants an LOL Doll and me too.

Love,

Natalie

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you? Can my brother Eli have a drone with camera? Can I have a drone with camera on it?

From,

Thomas

Dear Santa,

I wud ud I mecdus. we mutwrntcest iso mdef mo mnexiexo ma dad not wox. Nogandol. mukenulemuoenebol.

From,

Freddy

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer bo you have my sister wants a lot bollo can I have slime supplies?

From,

Shayla

Dear Santa,

I wanted to no how much elfs do you hav? And my brethr wants more video games. I want slime.

Frum,

Hailey

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have can my brother have wheel. Can I have a toy forwheeler too. and my mom wosa babe pupe my dad wos bow arrow.

From,

Summer

Dear Santa,

I wanted to know how manny raindeer do you have? Would you give my cusint deeken a new dirt bike. I would like the same RC car as deeken.

From,

Bryant

Dear Santa,

What kind of milk do you like? How meny elves do you have? I wat a desk too. What is Mrs Clauses’ name? My mom proble wants a car. She really wants a car.

From,

Lily

Dear Santa,

How old are you. I wunt if my bruthre cood get a noow raido. I wont a X-box.

Frum,

Simon

Dear Santa,

Why do your elvs come to pepoles haeas and make misjif? Would your elvs fix my dads car? I would love to get a blazokin toy it is a pokemon toy.

Love,

Dravyn

Dear Santa,

How do you myok the presests? Can you my my brudther.

From,

Ellsabeth

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a huverbord for me and I wish my baby a tny brd. and Remi.

From,

Serenity

Dear Santa,

I wanted to know how many elves do you have? I want my sister to get hangin earrings. I want lot pets.

From,

Addison

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? All my bruthr wut bow and arrow. All wut for christmas is a mrblse.

From,

Owen

Dear Santa,

How much reindeer do you have? Can my sister have a Chrystal pet?

From,

Jeffery

Dear Santa,

Is the Gich rel? If the Gich is rel then I am goig to by mad my sister Carsyn wants a fort nite game ples pitcpes? And Carsyn is mi sistr and she is vaveris I wot a yonkon I wot it fufle litkol stfe.

From,

Cora

Dear Santa,

Do your reindeer eat cookies? Can mason have a toy school? Can I have a toy school?

From,

Dakobe

Dear Santa,

What is your favrite thing to do? Plz give my brothr a bike? plz I want a roblox game?

From,

Biqke

Dear Santa,

How minee presits do you mack? I wut for crismis a lot. my brothr once car’s for crismis.

From,

Audrey

Hofstetter Elementary School

Teacher: Ranae Long, First Grade

Dear Santa,

My name is Nick. I hope I am on the good list. I have a question is rodolf rel? Can my brudr get a dog? I want a baby hachumi. I am 6.

From,

Nick

Dear Santa,

My name is Bryynt. I am 7 years old. Wut I wont for crismus is a cunpytr. My frend wonts a lego set. Is roodof rael?

From,

Bryynt

Dear Santa,

My name is Lillian. I am 6 in a haf. Am I on the nicelist? Can I have a art set? I wot a dog toy for my pupe but it hast to be hrd.

Love,

Lillian

Dear Santa,

My name is hannah. I am 6 yurs old. Is Vixsin a baby randeer? I want a tablit. For my frend is a fon.

Love,

Hannah

Dear Santa,

My name is Bailey. I am 7 years old. Are you real? Am I on the nice list? I want a phone plese. 15 unicorns for Aavry plese.

Love,

Bailey

Dear Santa,

My name is Rick. Do you have actual reindeer that fly? I want a robot for Christmas. My dad wants a tool box.

Your friend,

Rick

Dear Santa,

My name is Mikalan. I am 6 years old. I wont a I-Fon XLG. Is rodof ill? My bog needs a dog bon.

Your friend,

Mikalan

Dear Santa,

My name is Julia. I am 7 years old. I wont a I phon X and a baby dol and a crepe dol. My frend is Mrs. Long to Santa.

From,

Julia

Dear Santa,

My name is Austin. I wot Army toys and goosebumps toys. My mom wonts a robot mop and a diminslixn. My dad woths sum tools and Huten stuf.

From,

Austin

Dear Santa,

My frend wans wish me puppy. I am 6 years old. How do the reindeer fly? Can I have a fown? Can I have a doll to that I can do her hair?

From,

Sofie

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is Wyatt. I don’t wut on the notelist. Can you git me a mostr thruck and I luv yo Santa. Can you git me a big set?

From,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

My na,e is Kalaya and I am 6. Do you go in the frunt dor or do you go throo the chimny? Iv bin good this yeer. My mom wonts a noo swimsoot that’s blue and wite. I wont a chocker leewtord and a baby hachumoi.

From,

Kalaya

Dear Santa,

My name is Chance. I want a Army book. I am 6 years old. Do you need presents?

Fum,

Chance

Dear Santa,

My name is Talen. I am 7 years. Questian is the yedey riey rell? I want for all happynis. I want a Ventrilagoist doll.

From,

Talen

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryan. I am 6 years old. How yow your ror boots I like. I wad lick a nintendowe swich and a swich minecrafter and robot tiger. My mom wood like a back msocig. I wood wot goosebumps toys. A dime culectshin robot cenrar.

From,

Ryan

Dear Santa,

My name is Addilee. And how do the render fliy? And my cat loves cat tres. Can you get sum cat trets for my cat. Can I ples have a diyarey with a uohakon on the frunt kuvr.

From,

Addilee

Dear Santa,

My name is Briaunna am 6 years old. Can you git my frend ele wuns a tab lit and a tab lit for me and a brbe pakit with los uv brbe kloz and brbe spliz plez.

From,

Briaunna

Dear Santa,

Mi mom wonts a vokum klenr. I wont a emag supfem. Is Rudolph a real reindeer?

From,

Landon

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxon. I wot Jasick prce lego set. My fn wots a reserbot. I am six.

Fum,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

My hame is Chloe. I am 7. I wont a sillvr peearoe and sillvr dichim with a mikere pone.

From,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I am six. My name is Jack. I want a Nintendo Switch. My mom wants some flowers.

From,

Jack

Dear Santa,

My name is Covee. I am 6. I wont Sims4. I wont a ckol ipad case. I wont a toe for mi pupe.

Frum,

Covee

Dear Santa,

This year I have been very good. Okay, I admit, I of course have been a little naughty. Everyone has! I hope you and your elves are almost done with those presents! How is Rudolph? Do reindeer love candy canes like people say they do? How is it up at the North Pole? I hope your and Mrs. Claus are doing well! I am doing great myself. My friend Katelyn has also been amazing this year. We both have been great. I am 10 years old this year and am about to be 11. Merry Christmas Santa!

Sarah Balance, Age 10

Colville

Hofstetter Elementary School

Mrs. Power’s Class

Dear Santa,

I like your hat. I would like a packet of chapstick. I would like a hatchamil the one that is a girl or boy. It say it on the front of the thing. And a newborn baby doll. How do you make your reindeer fly?

Love,

Ali May, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer because they fly pretty fast. Santa I like you. I want an automatic scooter. Santa could I please have a 3-wheeler. Santa I would also like an x-box3. Are you real? And how does your reindeer fly?

Love,

Corbe Nicols, Age 7

Dear Santa,

I like the part that you like being you on Christmas. I like when you send us snow. Please bring me a lot of snow that never melts. Help my sister be quiet. Can you get me my own baby sister and a brother. What do the bells do on the reindeer.

Love,

Makenna Baker, Age 6

Dear Santa,

What I like about you is that you give us presents. I want a toy guitar, my own real computer and my own kindle. I wonder how you make presents and get your magic?

Love,

Victor Aguilar, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I lik you because you give me presents. I want a RC Traxxis 4 wheel drive watr prof gos and a RC boat a 4 wheelr. Wat is it like to fly?

Love,

Wyatt Eldred, Age 8

Dear Santa,

I like your elves because they help Santa make presents. Please could I have magic pad? I wish I could have a math book. I wish I have a 3DS. I wonder why you have magic?

Love,

Avery, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I like how pretty the North Pole is! I want a Xbox please. I would also like some slime please. And also I want to ask one last thing for a Nintendo Switch please. How are you magic? I like the reindeers noses!

Love,

Connor Dotts, Age 8

Dear Santa,

I really like whatever you do! Can I have a present, please? Would you plase come to my birthday? You are great and great and I don’t hate you. You are my best friend. I want to play a video game with you.

Love,

Orion Schwenke, Age 5

Dear Santa,

I like reindeer. I very love my reindeer with Santa fly. Them go high or down. Santa always give me a present to be good at school. Sometimes I even get dollars to be good at school. I wish you a Merry Christmas. I will leave you milk and cookies Santa very hate burgers.

Love,

Sylus Jennings, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I like you. I tri to be good. I do not car wot you giv me.

Love,

Ellanora, Age 7

Hofstetter Elementary School

Mrs. E’s class

Dear Santa,

Dear elf, Clause! Welcome Santa.

Love,

Remington, Age 7

Dear Santa,

Jingle bells Santa, are you happ?

From,

Tyler, Age 6

Dear Santa,

Rudolph you are so pretty. I love you Rudolph because you are one of Santa’s favorite reindeers!

From,

Mylee, Age 7

Dear Santa,

Holy-moly! Are you crazy? Do chipmunks talk?

From,

Roman, Age 6

Dear Santa,

ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ I can write my letters.

Love,

McKaella, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I want a whole set of leggos with tigers.

Love,

Oakly, Age 7

Dear Santa,

I want a fast car. I have been a good kid.

Love,

Joey, Age 5

Dear Santa,

I want a big car that goes fast. I have been a good boy. Do you like candy-canes? I like them.

Love,

Eli, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I want a toy for Christmas!

Love,

Prestyn, Age 5

Hofstetter Elementary School

Teacher: Ballance

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. I did help my mom, I did the dishes. I want an RC boat and Hovelboard go-cart. Please give my family a better job. How are the elves?

Love,

Kalas

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Lago set last yer. 2 ways I’ve been good are I’ve been making frends and doing the dishis. For me I want a huvrbord. For my family a $1,000,000 dollrs. Can I have an elf on the shelf?

Love,

Jon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. Two ways I’ve been good, I do chores every day. I help my mom every day and night. For me, I want a camera and a camera case. I want a hoverboard. My family I want my family to be happy. Can I come to the north pole and see everything. Have a good Crhistmas Santa.

Love,

Clarity

Dear Santa,

Thank you for roller skates last Christmas day. Two ways I’ve been good is doing my laundry and cleaning my toy room. For me I want a scooter and a drone and a keyboard and a rolling bouncy chair. For my family or Santa I want for my family is a $ google dollers. How can you get to every house in one night?

Love,

Cade

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the PS4. Two ways I’ve been good are I fold laundry and I am a hard worker. For me I want another Elf. For my family I want 1 m dollars. How are the elfs doing?

Love,

Jacey

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. 2 ways I’ve been good I have been kind to my friends and I have been a hard worker at my house. For me I want roller skates. I want 1,0000 for my family. Can I have the puppy I want?

Love,

Della

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. Tow ways. I’ve been good. I’m nice to animal and caring. For me can I have a Elf on the shelf. For my family every thing they want. How are the elfs?

Love,

Avery

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. Two ways I have been good I have been kind to my friends. I have not hurt my brother this year. For me I want a mountain bike and a vega bike. For my family or Sant for my family I have a one million dollars. Why does it snow at the north pole?

Love,

Garrison

Dear Santa,

Thank you four the presents I did my the dishis and my bed and my mom’s room. I want a toy I want my family presents. How are you dooeaing?

Love,

Emilee

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presnts on Christmas. I’ve been good in two ways by helping my dog and my mom. For Christmas I would like a horse. For my family I want $9,000,000 dollars. I have a question, Santa, how many elfs do you have?

Love,

Lilian

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the prezents. Two ways I’ve been good are I cleand my room and I cleand the livingroom. I wont the sekent home Alone moove. I wont my family to have a good life. Is roodof rel?

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the ipod last year. Two way I’ve been good: I hlp my Dad and I help my Mom. For me, a hoverboard and $900. $1,000 for my family $900. Can I see your raindeer?

Love,

Carter

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the crossbow. Two ways I’ve been good are I have been nice to Bentley and and spent time with all my cousins. For me, I would like a dual-disc. For my family, I want them to have a good Christmas. How are the elves doing?

Love,

Kayson

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys last year. Two ways I’ve been good are I am nice to my friends and I stood up for my brother once. For me, I want a computer. For my family, more kids. How are you Santa?

Love,

Dexter

Dear Santa,

Thank you for every thing you gave me last year. 2 ways I’ve been good I help clean the house and I help set the table every night. For me can I please have some books. For my mom I thingk my mom would like some smelly lotion. What kind of cookies do you like best? Chocolate chip or sugar cookies?

Love,

Brynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving the presents. I was nice to my sister and I like to help my mom. For me I would like a toy please. For my my mom I would buy her a presents. How are the Elves?

Love,

Aynslee

Dear Santa,

Thank you for evrything that you gave me last year. 2 ways I been good: I do my chores when my mom says and I’mr a kind friend for me I want a hoverboard and a iPhone 10 for my family I was thinking a family gril dog. Have you seen are elf? If you have, can you send him back?

Love,

Monroe

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presints. 2 ways Ive been good are I mack breakfast and dinr. For me I wont a forwilr. And a rily Horse and a hovrbord. For my famile 1000000000$. Can I come and see the randir?

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

Thank you fore the PS4 last year. 2 ways ive been good, Famlising to my family and I have been responsobel. Fore me can I have PS4$? For my family I want $6000000000000000000. Can I see your reindeer?

Love,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. Two ways I’ve been good are I do my chores and I clean my room. For me, I would like a new cat. For Santa, I want you to have a good Christmas. How are the reindeer doing?

Love,

Kylie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. Two ways I’ve been good are: I help my mom do the dishes and clean the kitchen. For me, I would like a Lego set. For my family, I hope they have a great Christmas. Can I see your elves?

Love,

Elly

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifs theis year. Two ways I’ve been good at helping people smile and… I do my room every week end. I wont a makup kit and jalrey plese. For families, I wish for spirit and joy. How is Rudolph?

Love,

Nichole

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents last year. Two ways I’ve been good are I make my bed every day and I do laundry every week for my family. For me, I want more time with my family for fun things. For my family, I want health and happiness. Can I come see your reindeer? Merry Christmas, Santa! Have a wonderful year!

Love,

Laura

Hofstetter Elementary School

Teacher: Golden, First Grade

Dear Santa,

How old are you and your reinder? I have good paris. I wud like a xbox.

Love,

Andy, Age 7

Dear Santa,

I ask if I cood play on the Xbox360 and the PS4. do you like kittins? Toy Tornado and a mot control car and a xbox11.

Love,

Cody, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I am 6. I am good. I am in frst grade. I am nise. I hav brown iyes. Thank you santa for chrismas.

Love,

Tyler, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I have blond har. I’m 6 yeers old. My big brothr is 9 yeers old. My baby bruthr is 1 yeers old. May I have a toy robot plees and a PS 4.

Love,

Cameron, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I hop my dad get betr. I am 6 yers old. My birthday is on the 11 of December. All I want for christmas is a toy horse and cars. Santa how old are you?

Love,

Tommie Ann, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I love violet red. How old ard you? I have my christmas lights up. I am six. My birthday is March 11th. My bruthr wants a nrfgun. I want a lot of sgishes.

Love,

Maeve, Age 6

Dear Santa,

Waus your favrit numbre? Is it 10? I like the numbre 6. I was wondid a culacshin of smeles and my baby doll nes a scrnling hat.

Love,

Aleksa, Age 6

Dear Santa,

Coo you have a noow bube rander? How old or yoow? I am olmsot sevin. I want a barbe doll.

Love,

Tearsn, Age 6

Dear Santa,

Ha old are you? I love you. I like you. Hu old are the elfs? Hu old is miss Claus? Hu old are the derse? I lik the color bule.

Love,

Sarena, Age 7

Dear Santa,

Im six win I was having a brthday. How old ar you? I wot a owl toy.

Love,

Lily, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I dot no ef you are rell so can you tall me? I am 6 yehs old. Win well you tel me? Can you mac a train for my budheher?

Love,

Grace, Age 6

Dear Santa,

I am almost 7 years old! How old are you? I hrod that you have a new baby rander! I would like a gym bar!

Love,

Ellianna, Age 7

Dear Santa,

I am 6 yrs old. I like trans! My favrit calrs is rad and orine. I wot fur crismis a modl tran.

Love,

Gary, Age 6

Hofstetter Elementary School

Teacher: Lawson

Dear Santa,

Hou do you stay up all niht? Why does Rudolph have a red nose? Thank you for being my mom. I also take out the garbage. I want a playstation with the new Spiderman game.

Love,

Kylin

Dear Santa,

I want a big Nerf gun and the Jurassk World Indoraptor Lego set and a Hachamoll and a Jeffy toy. Two ways I have bin good are when I cooked sausage for my grandma and I cleand my room. Am I good? Thank you for the headphones.

Love,

Timothy

Dear Santa,

I hope you get your dog do you hope my pugs? Merry Christmas! Ho ho ho! The two ways I’ve been good are 1. cleaning my room. 2 helping my Momy. For Christmas I want all Bendy charaters. Thank you!

Love,

Caiden

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa because you make sores happy. The tow ways good helping sharing. I would like Hatbiuml and money. I want you to have extra cookies. What do you bo?

Love,

Destiny

Dear Santa,

I want a penguin ty baby. I gave my grandma a special toy. My grandma bought a purse for me. I gave it to my grandma instead. I would get an antique for grandma. Thak you for toys. How do you give everyone a toy?

Love,

Kinsley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents. Oh and why do they call it the north pole? For my present I would lik a pick me pop. For my dad a pair of long Johns. For my mom a nice pretty necklace. I mostly obay my parents but I am a litt mean to my brother.

Love,

Jordan

Dear Santa,

I want dirt bike and a nerf tank. Thank you for the presents. Two ways I’ve been good are during car rides and during the bab shower for Karson. How old are you? My mom wants towels.

Love,

Austin

Dear Santa,

I want a huver board. Thank you for my presents. I’ve been nice and helpful. How long have you been santa? I love my family and you, Santa.

Love,

Eden

Dear Santa,

Thak yo for the snack. Do you make toys Santa? Do you give animals toys. I give my family something. I help my granda clean dishes. I have my pupy a bath.

Love,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

I think I have been pretty good this year. Thanks for the presents. Can I have a fishing reel for Chismas. I have a question. How do you travel the whole world in one night? Put the answer on my Chistmas card.

Love,

Sawyer

Dear Santa,

This year I’m making sure I’m being good. Do rheindeer eat candy cane’s? I improved by hand writing! Thank you for giving joy! I’ve been very good. I do my home work. Can you see if my mom can stay home? I want a ginger bread house.

Love,

Gabby

Dear Santa,

I wont a candeco. I wont a gigr dfid. I wont a JRsol. I wont my famele to git six hesis. Xbox for the prisis. How old are you?

Love,

Aden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for erything. I hav been good at clening the room. I hav ben good at hom. I will like went horses my famuly wants n pet frog. How old are you?

Love,

Everet

Dear Santa,

I hope you will give me a puppy. I’ve been good all year. For me what I really want is living dinosawr doll. Thank you for all you did. Can you make dolls out of sticks?

Love,

Persephong

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of presents. I wonder how many cookies do you eat every year? Two ways I’ve been good I gave our elf on the shelf candy. I helped my teacher when she dropped her paper clips. What I want for Christmas is to b happy. For Santa I wish you lots of cookies.

Love,

Iyeska

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us presetnts. I have a question for you. Do reindeer eat candy canse?? Can I have a gingerbread howse that me and my sister can go in? It can fit in our house too. Can I give a gift for my family? I try to be good this year. I have to tack care of my sister and do some of my homework by myself.

Love,

Jaycee

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for those presents last yer. I been a little better at school. I been grate at the maul. I please have a giant hot wheel garage.Can you plse get my mekand dad a present I want them bee happy. Poyo u have a beard?

Love,

James

Dear Santa,

I cleaned my room. I listend to my mom and dad. I want a kittin. I want candy for my family. How many rheindeer do you have? Thank you for every thing!

Love,

Ariana

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything you have done for me on Christmas. How old are you? I’ve been good at school and at recess. What is your favorite color? I want a teddy bear. this is for my family. I hope that my family will be good.

Love,

Lola

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving toys for us. I have been good all year. My family wants a dog and cat for Christmas. How old are you? I want 3 bgs of super hero. I been good at school!

Love,

Tito

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Christmas what I want for Chrismas is the mighty pups 6 pack, an ugly sweater, and all of the Avengers Infinity war legos, a sketching book and a Raiders toys, the new spiderman PS 4 game. And for my family, for my Dad, a PS4 hunting game, and for a Bronco neckless. For my broter a lilghting McQueen toy. Question how did you name your elfs?

Love,

Isaac

Hofstetter Elementary School

Teacher: Mrs. Smoldon, First Grade

Dear Santa,

My name is Maisy and I am 6 years old. My elf is funny. He was holding a pancake in my dining room. For Christmas I hope to get a fingrling capsell. I hope my dogs get dog treats. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Maisy

Dear Santa,

My name is Noah I am 7 years old I think I have been good this year. I hope I get a dragon toy. And I also want a toy for my dog and cats I will be giving you a present for Christmas and don’t forget my family Mery Christmas1

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

My name is Caitlyn I am 6 years old. I want 2 poopsies unicorns and a hatchimal also, my elf on the shelf.

From,

Caitlyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddison Cole I am 6 years old. I have bin good this year and I wat a yunucop and biwg turtle for Christmas.

Love,

Madison

Dear Santa,

My name is Jameson Lawson. I am 6. For my Dad I wold like a bed that macks him breakfast in bed. For my bruthr sum fishuse and a bare. For me I wold like a e-lectrickl trane set.

Luve,

Jameson

Dear Santa,

My name is Luciana and I am 7 years old. I have 7 kitten and 2 dog. I want a little Hatchamole for Christmas and for my friends I will have a baby toy. Meerry Christmas.

Love,

Luciana

Dear Santa,

My name is Esm’e I am 6 years old. I have been very good. Have a Merry Christmas. I wad leick a smrt tv for my famle!

For,

Esm’e!

Dear Santa,

My name is Santos and I’m 6 and I have beebn veiy good and I write a Starwars and I hope you ave a good Christmas.

Love,

Santos

Dear Santa,

My name is Vallen. I am 7 ½ years old. Thank you for giving lots of cheer. I have been good. I want a Sega geneses. Also a Playstashon and sonic forces.

Love,

Vallen

Dear Santa,

My name is Alex. I am 7 years old. I have been very good. Have a Merry Christmas. I want a bumbl bee and I want a fly tuck. My butr he want clares.

Luv,

Alex

Dear Santa,

My name is Cassidy. I was good I want for Christmas is 3 Purheen’s and I want is sguishu’s and I want is Hello Kitty and I love your elfll’s I hawp you hav a Merry Chritmas and Ho old I am 6 and hav a Merry chritmas and I will see you at my preschool.

Love,

Cassidy

Dear Santa,

My name is Logain. I am 7 years. I want a lego set and can you git my blufr a lego set and I hav ben gud and I ben god.

Lov,

Logain

Dear Santa,

My name is Linneaus. I am 6. I want 100 mune. I am good have a Merry Christmas.

From,

Linneaus

Dear Santa,

My nam is Ella. I am 7 years old. I bine good this yer what I want for Christmas a tooehors I no that I have a los of horstooe but I juste like hors what I woht for my famle for my mom cook book for my Dad I wont a big toolbox for my bruthr is a rasckre.

Love,

Ella

Dear Santa,

My name is Rawley and I am 6 years old. What I want for Christmas is a tiny lego sculpture of you and your wife oh, and I have been very good. I hope you ride safe with your riendeer and around the world.

Love,

Rawley

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old miey nam is Faith Altman wut I wut for Christmas is ol the my little pone horses and a tedd bear.

From,

Faith

Dear Santa,

My name is Rishi Jaiswal. I am 7 years old. I might be good. Me and my brother Shaalin. Would like some video games. I hope you liked my card I wish you a merry Chritmas. and what do you want for Chrismas Santa and elves?

From,

Rishi

Dear Santa,

My name is Cylus I am six years old. I have been very good this year for Christmas I want a Lego Nijog Bot and a Nuwphon for my Dad. Have a merry Christmas.

Love,

Cylus

Dear Santa,

My name is Elias I am 6 years old. I have been very good have a Merry Christmas I want too have a dinosur toy and could my famlee have sum alr these for my famlee.

Love,

Elias

Dear Santa,

My name uis Brody I am 6 years old. I got a transformre for Christmas. My sister un elmooe and noptnat urrader fly gud in the sgi.

From,

Brody

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyrin I am 6 years old. I have been very good can my family be very hope and my dog too and I wot for Christmas I wot a teve in my room and I fortnite in my room and I wot a controller and I wot money and I wot Pokemon cards.

Love,

Kyrin

Dear Santa,

My name is Baine. I have been very good. Have a merry Christmas. I have bin good. I hope I get a play stattin and fort night.

Love,

Baine

Hofstetter Elementary School

Mrs. Lutskas, First Grade

Dear Santa,

How do you go down the chimney? I want a rifle nerf gun doing laudary.

Frend,

Kaison

Dear Santa,

I love Santa. I wot a toe win. I love Piwe sets. I see you den Santa.

From,

Thlie

Dear Santa,

I wot a Elf on the Shelf. I wot a presents for mi famule. I have ben good. I hope I git Elf on the Shelf.

Your friend,

Syrus

Deer Santa Claus,

How do you go down the Nintendo Switch, mario cart 8. I have ben good very very very good Santa.

Love,

Cannon

Dear Santa,

I want a pupee and dot sit and I wont place peel butmrsitr because my sis and hotcyn the one hc thank you.

Love,

Isabelial

Dear Santa,

Did you make Christmas? Do you like cookies? I bin good. For Christmas I want a LOL doll.

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

Do you like chop wood. My sister want a logos os. I want a 4 lo shotgun. I been good to kid. I hiss to my mom.

From,

Lane

Dear Santa,

How do you fit down my chimney? Can I have a little Teddey bear and a big ball. Thank you for all the gifts.

Your friend,

Serenity

Dear Santa,

I like you. You are nice to evrebulte. Have a good day!

Love,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

I love you and my elvs. I want a furby please for Christmas why do you need elfs? Tell me a litl bit of the naughty kids please?

Love,

Easton

Dear Santa,

How do you fit down a chimnny? For mom a mom tv. For me ples get neon sheet roller skates.

Love your frend,

Tyler

Dear Santa,

How do you have lots of reindeer? I want to know how many you have. Merry Christmas! I hwant a puppy so bad. I can’t wait!

Love,

Emerson

Dear Santa,

Santa you are the best friend evr! Santa thanks for the presents Santa!

Your friend,

Markee

Dear Santa,

I love you! What do you do when you are all done?

Love,

Evelyn

Dear Santa,

I want a Jurass world set number 2, books, dinosaurs, a fake puppy, 2 boy and girl elves, video games and a fidget spinner.

Love,

Tylie

Dear Santa,

I want a little babe doll. I want a blanket. Iwant a TV. I want a fake dog. I want sum books. I want a kichin set. I want a book.

Love,

Neriah

Dear Santa,

Thank yu for geteen evre ckid a presis in the world. How do you fit doon my chimne?

Love,

Lila

Deer Santa,

I wot a dirt bike for Christmas. I wot dirt bike stuff christmas. I wot dirt bike helmet for Christmas. I wot a dirt bike gloves of Christmas.

Love,

Garrett

Dear Santa,

How do you go down the chimney? I want a rifle nerf gun doing laudary.

Friend,

Kaison

Dear Santa,

Real baby kitty stuffed animal remote control dog tablet.

Love,

Aiyona

Hofstetter Elementary School

Ms. Dalton, First Grade

Dear Santa,

My name is Miaya. I am 7 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. This Christmas I would like a Sleepn byioodee moove, a Rpesol moove, a Sinda rela moove, and a stuft star. You are the besd Santa. And I wand if the Nodee list and the Nise list ard in a sgrol. You ard my favrite I rile won to git my Mom a hors.

Thank you Santa Clas.

Miaya

Dear Santa,

My name is Jesse I am 6 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. This Christmas I would like hotwels, xbox one, the ikreubls two lago vien game. Mom wos money, dad was a kats. Jack wos a bik. Jamie sas a bik.

Thank you Santa,

Jesse

Dear Santa,

My name is Jazmynn. I am 6 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. This Christmas I would like a cat and please please I would like to have my parents, because I have been away from them for to long and I what to have them back. I wish that you whos reading this have a wonderful Christmas. Thank you Santa.

Jazmynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Alyza. I am 6 years old. I have been very good I am very excited about Christmas. Thes Christmas I would like a Slepinmask, Slepinsox, Climinreg, losxuvmune and for evre wun to hav a grat Christmas. Thank you Santa.

Alyza

Dear Santa,

My name is Adonis. I am 7 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Chrismas. This chrismas I would like a Robot cat I wont to give my dad a new hamer.

Thank you Santa.

Adonis

Dear Santa,

My name is Ciara. I am 6 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. this Christmas I would like lots uv thopcins lol home I wont to giv brent a kalndr my famle to have the best day. Thank you Santa.

Ciara

Dear Santa,

My name is Weston. I am 6 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. This Christmas I would like a toy dinosar that has a cumtrul. I am thankful for you. I wont a lot of stuf for Christmas I like if my frend Maisy to have a toy hors. Thank you Santa.

Weston

Dear Santa,

My name is Gavin. I am 6 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. This Christmas I would like Lego sets. Thank you Santa. To see all children in the world have a wonderful Christmas. I wish for person has what they need.

Gavin

Dear Santa,

My name is Violet. I am 6 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about christmas. This Christmas I would like s skate bord, rluskase, ponseesponsees, a desk a lollpop, a cumputre, my bruthre would want a intiod Swich. Thank you Santa.

Violet

Dear Santa,

My name is Ellie I am 6. I have been very good. I am very exited christmas I would like a hug fru Santa. I hop you hav a good Crismis. I wud giv my gmam 9 necles. I wud giv my mom a rin. I wud giv my grapy a hug. I wud giv my sistr a hug. Than you Sant.

Ellie

Dear Santa,

My name is Victoria I am 6 years old. I have been very good. Im very excited about Christmas. This Christmas I would like Kanpkyooten, I wot my dad to have a kunpkyooten. I wot my mom to have a flash wlit. Thank you Santa.

Victoria

Dear Santa,

My name is Ben. I been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. Thaveawonb.

Ben

Dear Santa,

My name is Kabella. I am 6 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. This Christmas I would like a dol sut ave lot uve Dol cauecose. For Christmas and lagos for christmas. I am giing sulu for my mom is a tuk, tar, my dad is a box uve tlos. Thank you Santa.

Bella

Dear Santa,

My name is Lorelai. I am 7 years old. I have been vere excited about good. I am very Christmas. I would like a littl kittin swetr. I have fumn. I like prezins. I like my kittin. I love my mom. I love my dad. I like Santa. I seend Santa. I love my dog. Thank you Santa.

Lorelai

Dear Santa,

My name is Rod. I am 7 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. This Christmas I would like a Robote, a Galixey, and a Joly Chistmas. I want to give my mom t-shirt. Thank you Santa.

Rod

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason I am 6 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. This Chistmas I wowld like a fone, mom mune dad food. Thank you Santa.

Mason

Dear Santa,

My name is Oscar I am 7 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. This Christmas I wou like a bic an mi dad wot sehox baclit. An mi mom wot macut. An thank you Santa.

Oscar

Dear Santa,

My name is Inzlee. I am 6 years old. I have been very good. I am very excited albout Christmas. This Chistmas I wouwd.

Inzlee

Dear Santa,

My name is Sylis I am 6 years old. I have been vey good. I am very excited about Christmes. This Christmas I wowd like a wagset a now scatbrd a atenedoswich. I wel giv my mom wovl and fedm. Thank you Santa.

Sylis

Dear Santa,

My name is Franklin. I have been very good. I am very excited about Christmas. I would like to see all children in the world have a wonderful day. I am give my butfy a toe cofu. My stuf 9 fuzublu. Thank you Santa.

Franklin

Dear Santa,

My name is James. I am 6 years old. I have been very. I wot my dad to have a weldn I wot my mom to have hart. Thank you Santa.

James

Dear Santa,

My name is Jessie. I am 6 years old. I have been very good. I wot a drhae. Thank you Santa.

Jessie

Hofstetter Elementary School

Mrs. Beardsley’s Class, Second Grade

Dear Santa,

And Mrs. Claus. I hope you are doing well. For my family and for yours I hope this is the best Christmas ever!! How do you make presents? I’ve been very good this year. I help out with dishes, laundry and taking care of our cat, Tiger. I want a camera for Christmas. Thank you for giving my family a good Christmas every year!

Love,

Lita, Age 7

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I hope you have a good time getting around the hole would. Here’s what I want. I what a nerf vest and nerf trget. Here is the last thing. It is nerf demolisher. I have ben a good boy Santa. I domp the garbeg and I clean the flour at Hofsteter.

Love,

Chase

Dear Santa,

Am I on the good list or the bad list? Thak you for the presits you lev udr the tree. Can you git me a snoinbil? Ar yor elfs being god? Can you git me a new hat, a TV, a A RC Car, and a muckanicl bull?

Love,

Levi, Age 9

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Thank you for leting Christopher, the elf come to my home. I helped my sister do the dishis. I’ve been nise to my frens. For Cristmis, I wont a toy doll. Makenna wonts 2 hamsters.

Love,

Ashlyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me a doll last Cristmas. I love her very very mutch. I have bun prty good in school. When my bruther is hurt or rilly hurt I tell mom what happened. Can I please give my mom a little one of those machanicl bees? Can it have lttle bees on it please. Will my dog Rosco get a dogbone?

Love,

Jestiny

Dear Santa,

Dus Charlie get a presit? I srvd my family and helpt my family too. Can my family have a croos? Wut do els look like? Is things ok up thar? Thank you for Crismas! How do your Rainder fli? P.S. My family loves Crismas!

Love,

Ava

Dear Santa,

Can you get my mom stf for her neke? And my dad stuf for his bak? Is a rander cold Olive? I have been cind I am sharing. Thank you for geving not getting. Plese a camra that prents my picher and a ginte alacorn stuf animal. You are the best! I am 7 and amost 8.

Love,

Gracee

Dear Samta.

Hi! I have a question. Who are your top 3 favorite elves? What I want for Christmas is stuff to dekorate my fort and clothes. Thank you for giving homeless peaple presents. I think I have been good! I help Mrs. Beardsley a lot. I go get papers for her! I also feed and let out my dog every day. And could you mabey give my dog another toy?

Love,

Alyese, Age 8

Dear Santa,

Thank yo for all the presents. Am I on the bad list or am I on the good list? Santa my family needs more mony. Santa can I have a new bike?

Love,

Brayden, Age 7

Dear Santa,

I was wondering if your elfs are doing good. And my mom does evry thing for me and it is kind of a big present but it is a houes. And for me just a little present…some clothes. And I will give you two ways I have been good. I help my teacher a lot and I get the lunch tub. Secent one, all of my hallwen candy is gone becaese I gave it to my dad. I hope you don’t crash on the way here.

Love,

Oliver, Age 8

Dear Santa,

I hope you will get me a pant set for Crismas. I hope my sister is geding prezents thes year. I have ben gegening my parant’s to get me a pant set for crismas eve.

Love,

Elizabeth, Age 7

Dear Santa,

Am I going to get presis? Thank you for the prests and the tre. I wot a baby uliv. I help pepll and somlis I am nic to utrs. Can you bring stuf to fics my dads truck? He broc the window with a plait.

Love,

Lanie, Age 7

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for the prsins. Santa, you are the best. For Cashmas, I want some Lols, and I want a sarsher, and a mackers, and some sappers, and pappit. How are you doing? How are your Elves doing? How are your rander doing? For my family, I wint my family speshal slay. I like you Santa. I hope you have a happy cashamas.

Love,

Emily, Age 8

Dear Santa,

Im doing good. How are you? I wot a drtbik and I’m giding my family a pet dog, and a RC car, a goPro. I fed Rody 7 times.

Love,

Chris, Age 8 ½

Dear Santa,

Thank you for give me my familey for Cimismis. Are you real Santa? Do u have luse? Do you have rin deer giv eer u LOL ufun cheer to coverel. Don’t kash init the snow. Ho Ho Ho! my Sant, plese do not loo me to my house.

Love,

Jaxon, Age 7

Dear Santa,

I have been vary nice to my elf this year. Can I give you a present? Do you bathe? Do you have a dog? Can I have a new jakeit? May I have a cacktis? Can you give my sister a phon? Santa thank you for travling around the world.

Love,

Ireland, Age 7

Dear Santa,

I hope your elfs and reindeer are okay! Can you get my mom a weight bench? I wish for a forewheeler and a hover board. I’ve been getting my work done. I’ve been reading indentpdenitly. How are your elfs? I can’t wait to see what you bring me!

Love,

Gavin, Age 8

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us presints. Thank you for giving me a unicorn. I want to give my sister a new pare of snow panits. May I pleace have a waldule chare? I help my mom and sister and brother and Dad. I am 7 years old. I want a haver borde.

Love,

Aryza, Age 7

Dear Santa,

I ben good. How are you? I want my dad and my mom to go back to gethr. I want dirtbike geve and gogis, and a hoverbord, and a RC car, a BMX bike and a trick skoodr and a Xbox and a TV. I ben good this yere. I pik up trash at home.

Love,

Cody, Age 8

Dear Santa,

Please will you give me a donkey and a toy for my dog’s? Thank you for my lego’s last year. If I have been really good will you give me a dirt bike and you can just put the dirt bike in my dads shed. Will you give my mom coffee creamer? I have been good in second grade this year. And I hope my brother dosint get cole. I want a micnical bowl for me and I want a Xbox.

Love,

Mason

Hofstetter Elementary School

Mrs. Dumas, Second grade class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my family and our pets. I have been very good, I have been cleaning my room and I help my teacher. For Christmas I want to vie my dad a new Bible and I want a DESK! I wonder if Rudolph actually has a red nose? Thank for sending our elf to our house! He is really good! He gave us snowman ordaments. I wrote him a note and gave him chocolate chips. He said they were good. I have some questions for you. Ok. What is your favorite reindeer? What kinds of cookes do you like? What is the North Pole like? Do you like chocolate milk or plain milk? P.S. Please write back! Thanks!

Love,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

I do not want that much this year well not for me my family is very important to me so I only want one present and it is a LOL big surprise. For my family I want a toy truck for my dad and my little brother and a sewing kit with instructions for my mom and my big sister. Also how many helpers do you have?

Santa I think I have been pretty good by learning not to do bad things and my manners. Hope I get this stuff.

Rilynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my faith, without God I would be a disaster!!! One more thing thank you for my famliy, without them I would be homeless and I would not have any money. I love my famliy. Oh Santa I have I have been wondering how do your reindeer fly. In my stocking send me a not to tell me how they fly. I have been student of the Month. I’ve been very good at school. I want you my famliy $13,000 for Christmas. I’ve deen thinking in my head do you like chocolate chip cookies? Do your reindeer like farm carrots or store carrots?

Love,

Violet

Dear Santa,

How did you decome Santa? I want Zingers for my papa. I also want snow boots for Christmas. I’m good at learning. I’m also good at following directions. I also want books for Christmas! Thank you!

Love,

Jason

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bring presents each Christmas and I hear your juggle bells each christmas your reindeer pulls your slay the reindeer fly onto the foof you go down the chimes It’s amazing that you can do that. It’s cool you have little elvevs that make toye’s for the kids each Christmas. Also don’t forget Ruldoph the red nose reindeer we can’t for get Ruldoph because he is the best hre guides your slay nets in the front att he slay. a I wont a kitten and a pupe.

Love,

Layla

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifts. We ok you cockes and milk.

Love,

Liam

Dear Santa,

Have you been well? I bet it is hard to fly around and give everyone presents in the middle of the night. Say hi to the elves for me plase I like you. You are nice. You help people be happy.

Love,

Poseidon

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for Chistmas, school, and God. I try really really hard at writing and math. I am listening to my Bailel Teacher. May I have a car and a kitchen? But kid-sized please?! Hey would you like cookies and milk? But one more thing whats your moms name.

Love,

Ava

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Christmas. I know did you make Christmas. I have been good at learning and I Have been good at respecting. I want I want a watch and my brother too.

Love,

Kyler

Dear Santa,

For Cristmas I want a real dog and a leather jacket. Thank you for pets presents and Christmas. Why do you make Elf on the shelfs look like toys? Santa I have been good this year. On the playground I let some buddy play with me and my friend. I lesten to my teacher. I want a squishy for my friend Hope. Marry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Saffire

Dear Santa,

Thanks! You are cool Santa. Thank you for Christmas. I’ve been good by picking up poop and I’ve been good with my sister Elizabeth. I want a chair and a desk for Christmas. I want a dog for my mom. How many raindeer do you have?

Love,

Justin

Dear Santa,

My family want an Alexa for Christmis so we can hear musis the other thing I want is a Teirra so I can wear it any time I want. The other thing I want is a big stuffy that is a kitty that I can sleep with. The other thing I want is a waterbottle so I can drink out of it when I’m thirsty.

Love,

Eliana

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my pets. I have been good for all the years. I tack care of the pets (cats). For my pet cats I want a big cat bed please. For my mom I want to give her a bigger bed. Why don’t you wrap the present.

Love,

Hope

Dear Santa,

I want a computer. Thank you God. I’ve been good listening to my teacher and directions. I want a gift for Mrs. Dumas. How did you become Santa? A microphone. Paint a little play house a little camera. A skoop chair, video gams, video camera.

Love,

Carsyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my faith. Following mom and brothr for me 3 friend ship bracelets. Always wanted one please. Please bring my mom an owl pillow. Can you get friends sothig please I want to mack my friend hapea. How did you become Santa? I really want to know.

Love,

Gloria

Dear Santa,

Thank you for electricity (if you made it) I can tell you two ways I’m good. I help Dad because its hard for him to walk and I read when mom tells me to. I have a queston do your reindeer eat donuts if they do I’le send you 100 lbs of donus.

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

I’m thankful for my siblings. For Christmas can you give my grandma new glasses? I’ve been good at listening to my mom and dad. I’v been good at being nice to my little brother. do reindeer eat donuts? For Christmas I want a new desk.

Love,

Noele

Dear Santa,

Thank you for mom. I have been good following directions. I want a tablet and couch for my mom.

Love,

Toni

Dear Santa,

I want a truck my mom want a dress. my brother wants a plane my pappap want some tools my granma want a raft my dad want a fourwheeler too. How do your reindee fly? Mi dog wants a bone.

Love,

Colton

Dear Santa,

I thank for my prends. I helping my grandma una I helping around I want to dodo seaok uosh I want a gintykiss for my mommy. Santa wat kind of cookies do you like Santa.

Love,

Izzy

Dear Santa,

Thak you for toys I’ve been good fur helping my mom with my baby brother and helping my dad at the store and a cas toy so I kan sit and driv in it. For my family I want a heart candy and would you make your elves build my dol house.

Love,

Baillee

Hofstetter Elementary School

Mrs. Tharaldson, Second grade class

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I help my brother, I helped others. Could you please bring me LOL dolls and a santa plushy, rudolpy plushy, and a snow man plushy? For my brother can yu get him a teddy bear? Thank you.

Love,

Ophelia

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I woe kide of the week I am a good friend. Cold you pleas bring me the move Wondre and a careoce mushen and a puppy. For my dad one year off of work. Is Ruolph real. Thank you for giving me presents.

Love,

Riley

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I helped take the garbage out and I helped mow the lawn. Could you please bring my a kitty? For my mom could you please bring a coffee cup? Why is your sled so big? Thank you for all my presents.

Love,

Tyler

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year I help my take out the garbage and I help my friend. Could you please bring me a watch? Can you please bring my mom a new plates? What do you feed your raindeer? Thank you.

Love,

J.W.W.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I watch my baby brother ibn his bath. I wake up for school. could you please bring me a marshmellow gun? For my new-born sister, could you please bring a baby swing?

Love,

J.V.P.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I played with Sophia, I washed the dishes. Could you please bring me a sled, kooc book? For my mom a coffee cup with a poller bare on it? Were you at North40? Thank you for your hard work.

Love,

Krystlynn

Dear Santa,

I been good this year. I helpt my dad and my go out to the bus on time could you please bring me money? Can you get my famly a new car.

Love,

Tucker

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I help my friend and I did something else this year. Please get me a dirt bike and gear? Do you like Christmas?

Love,

Garret

Dear Santa,

I have bee good this year. I have been very nice and I help. Could you please bring me a phone? Thank you,

Liam

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I do the cat litter. I made my bed. Could you bring me goosebumps 2 hanted hallow? For Santa an elf. Santa how many elfs do you have? Thank you for the colering book.

Love,

Aiden

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I did the dishes and I took out the trash. Please bring me a puppy? For my dad he wants some gloves. How do your rian deer fly? Thank you for that kitten last year.

Love,

Marlie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I feed the dog. Could you please bring me a puppy? For Elenore could you please bring a hatchamal? Thank your for everthing!

Love,

Alizabeth

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I helped take and I helped Emmett. Coud you please bring me a nerf gun ncocdcola lip smacker paksigis and a pensel sapier? Do your rander like cande canes. P.s. is your beard white?

Love,

Landen

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I help with dishes, and I cleaned with my mom. Could you please bring me chickens? For my mom could you please bring a make up pallet? What is your elfs name? Thank you for my bunny.

Love,

Izatheh

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I wash the dishes and I gave my family massagss. Could you please bring me a Jojo Siwa lipgloss? For my mom and dad coud you please bring 9,000000,00000000 dollors and let me go to Disneyland? Thank your elfs for the presents.

Love,

Briley

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I am responsible and caring, it is fun. Could you please bring me a guitar please? Thank you can you please get my sisters a puppy please please please?

Love,

Addie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I cleaned the board off and I cleaned by bedroom. Could you please breing me a snow globe care oce mushen? For my mom and dad could you please bring a vdedo game and a careoce musehn? How do your rain dear fly?

Love,

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year I said the truthe and I did the deshes. Could you please bring me Nerf guns and hotwheels? For my mom please bring clothes and for my dad please bring fishing stuff? is yur hat magic? Thank you for all my Nerf guns!

Love,

Trent

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I help my sister and I do my chors. Could you please bring me a phone? For my dad could you please bring boots. Are yor elfs reel? thanks for the presents.

Love,

Asher

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I wash the dishes, I fed the dogs. Can you please bring me a guitar? For my family I what fiftyy tixi to a coser. What do you feed rudolph? Thank you for being jole.

Love,

Brinley

I have been good this year. I helped mom with Winston. Could you please bring me a puppy for Christmas? Could you bring mom a new coffee cup. How do you make all of the presents? Thank you for all of my presents.

Love,

Ellenore

I have been good this year. I helped Dad wash dishis and I earned 110 dollrs. Pleae give me a LOL doll and a LOL pet and LOL biggie pet and drums and LOL little sistr. For my family could you please bring a genratr and tablit. Thank you for doing all your hard work.

Love,

Kylee

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I feed my pets. I ate pinapple like my parents like they said. What I want for Christmas is a kareaocea mushean, roller skates, surf bord, skate bord, ulecutrollcutor, hat, drums, a boock unity putwing. Me mom dad a powum book white vampier teeth, Joho siwa stuf go to grampus tims house. Book for mom car for dad a blue cat for my cusan a hat for Santa. How do you go all orond the wrold in one nite? Thank you for the dragin that you gave me.

Love,

Aleighssa