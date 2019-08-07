Level 1 fire evacuation notice issued for southwest Stevens County

With "significant" ash from the Williams Flat wildfire falling in southwest Stevens County, authorities have issued a Level 1 fire evacuation notice.

The notice means fire is in the area, but that there is no imminent danger.

The notice issued this morning follows ash and embers of up to 2 inches in length blowing across the Columbia River and falling in the county.

The fire, at more than 18,000 acres, is burning southeast of Keller in Ferry County. In the last two days, the blaze has burned along the ridge each of the town all the way to the Columbia River just north of the Two Rivers Resort and Marina area on the Spokane Reservation.

Fire apparatus were stationed in the Stevens County area yesterday and a fire break was previously cut between the resort and river, just in case the fire jumps the Columbia River.