Liberty state volunteers to meet in Tiger
By:
Statesman-Examiner
Thursday, January 31, 2019
TIGER
Liberty state secessionists will host an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1.
The two-hour meeting will focus on providing information to Pend Oreille County volunteers advocating for creation of the 51st state of Liberty, which would comprise the 20 states that currently make up Eastern Washington.
The meeting will take place at the Tiger Fire Station, 390442 state Highway 20.
It is open to the public.
