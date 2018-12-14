Local fire department hosts Haz-Mat class
Stevens County Fire District 5 is hosting a Haz-Mat awareness class this evening 6 p.m.-10 p.m. and tomorrow 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Ambulance Training Center, 425 North Hwy 395.
"This course is designed for personnel who are dispatched to scenes for the purpose of protecting persons, property or the environment, and where the scenes may involve hazardous materials," Dist. 5 Chief Rich Bergstrom wrote in a press release. "The class will be Awareness Level with beginning Operational Level. Topics include: how to recognize the presence of hazardous materials, how to identify hazardous materials, and how to use the Emergency Response Guide.
"Two levels of certificates will be available at the Awareness level: one is a local certificate issued by the instructor to indicate a student has completed the Awareness Level class; the other is issued by the Washington State Patrol Fire Marshal's Office in accordance with the international Fire Service Accreditation Congress.
Students applying to receive the latter certificate must submit their name to Rich Bergstrom 30 days prior to the class. Bergstrom can be reached at rbergstrom@scfd-5.org or at 5096752261.
The class will be led by Fire Chief Mike Bucy of Stevens County Fire Dist. 11.
The class will also be offered at two other locations:
Stevens County Fire Dist. 5 Addy Station, 1386 Hall Street in Addy on Jan. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stevens County fire Dist. 1 Loon Lake Station, 3962 Hwy 292 in Loon Lake on Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Category: