Local firework sales

With the Fourth of July on Wednesday, here's a reminder on Colville and Kettle Falls rules for fireworks.

For the City of Colville, fireworks are allowed from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. July 1-3 and 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on July 4.

Under city ordinance No. 1049 N.S., Section 2, the use or discharge of fireworks is limited within the city limits only on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and December 31 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1 of the subsequent year.

In accordance with RCW 70.77.255, no person may sell consumer fireworks in Colville without first obtaining a permit from the City Treasurer's Office. The permit costs $20 and must be displayed in a prominent place at the point of sale.

Read the story in the July 4, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.