Local grapplers seasons in full swing
Kettle Falls wrestling has kept up a busy schedule since the season started in December, and the grapplers under Head Coach Mike Russell are working hard in preparation for not only upcoming tournaments, but the state tournament in February.
On December 21, the Bulldogs took part in the Tri-County Invitational at Central Valley, in Spokane. The tournament had involvement from schools of all classifications, from 4A Mead to 1B Curlew/Republic. Local teams taking part were Colville JV, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), Jenkins (Chewelah), Kettle Falls and Curlew/Republic. The Bulldogs scored 39 team points, good for 16th place out of 18 teams, Kettle Falls’ Chase Clark took the championship at 138 pounds, defeating Justin Warnick of Medical Lake with a 9-5 decision.
Kaden Krouse of Jenkins also won a title at 182 pounds, while Tyvan Richter (106) of Colville, and Jake Jeanneret (170) of Jenkins both took home second place.
Last weekend was busy for the Bulldogs wrestling team as they turned around and took part in the Oroville Invitational in Oroville, Wash. Chase Clark once again took first place at 138 pounds, Bubs Snyder took second at 132 pounds and Chase Miller took fourth place at 182 pounds.
Kettle Falls was at the Banks Lake Brawl in Coulee City on Saturday, Dec. 29, and will next be active at the Springdale Invite on Jan. 5, wrestling starts at 9:30 a.m.
