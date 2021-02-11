Local sports can hold competitions as East Region progresses to Phase 2

The East Region will advance into Phase 2 of the Governor's Roadmap to Recovery plan, allowing all season one sports to resume practice and competitions.

Indoor capacity for volleyball will be held to 25% capacity, while outdoor competitions will be not allowed to have more than 20 people, including players and staff. The Northeast 2B League started practices on Wednesday and will be able to go toward full practices on Monday, as they will be able to participate in teams instead of pods of few people. The Northeast A League will not start until March 1, aside from football which begins practice on Feb. 22.

To remain in Phase 2 of the plan the East Region must maintain three of the four recovery metrics. If the region regresses back to Phase 2 games will be canceled until the end of the 6-7 week seasons. Season 2 with traditional spring sports will be played after the end of Season 1 in April. All of baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, soccer and golf can be played under Phase 2.