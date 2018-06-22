Local teen girls start book club

A group of five friends have decided to start a book club because of their pure enjoyment of reading.

Sixteen-year-old Gracie Stickney went onto social media and shared her idea for the club a few weeks ago. Anna Fox, Hayven Geary, Katlyn King and Aerin Basehart responded and agreed to participate.

Stickney wanted to start this club to build a community of people with similar interests to hers.

“I want to share mutual passions with others. I feel like discussing something others are reading is a great way to really understand it,” Stickney said.

Catch the full story online here or in the June 20, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.