Local veteran gets first hand perspective at Stop the Steal Rally

Air Force veteran Dan Wallace, who resides in Kettle Falls, provided these pictures of the Stop the Steal protest today in Washington, D.C. Wallace, who is a precinct committee officers in the Stevens County Republican Party and an alternate national delegate for the 2020 presidential election, estimates there are well over a million people at the rally in the National Mall, although he said the count may be much higher because it is impossible to see the scope of the crowd on the ground.

He said it is about 40 degrees with a breeze blowing but people are dressed for the weather and staying put. A group breached the security fence of the U.S. Capital, he said, but had not gone inside as of 11 a.m. Jan. 6. He has taken some videos that the Statesman will post as they are received. Wallace went to D.C. to be part of the protest that is tied to Congressional certification of Electoral College votes that gave the win to Democrat Joe Biden. Republicans in the House and Senate are urging the votes in swing states where voter fraud has been alleged to be rejected.