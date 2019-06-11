Logging truck tips over
By:
Roger Harnack
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
COLVILLE
A log truck driver escaped major injury Monday when his tractor-trailer overturned on Alladin Road.
The truck was southbound at the time of the crash, which may have been caused when the load shifted, officials said.
A braided steel cable that had snapped was lying adjacent to the vehicle with the second half across the road.
The driver was transported to Mount Carmel Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
