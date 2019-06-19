Man arrested for vehicular homicide
Nelson J. Dunn, 24, of Spokane was arrested Monday for vehicular homicide following a one-vehicle collision in Pend Oreille County that resulted in the death of Hannah Dunn, 23, also of Spokane.
According to sheriff's reports, the Ford Expedition driven by Nelson rolled about 300 feet down an embankment on Bead Lake Road near mile marker 8.
Nelson received minor injuries but Hannah, his passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the case, according to the sheriff's office.
Units that responded to the scene included: Fire District 6, South Pend Oreille Fire and rescue, Pend Oreille EMS, Kalispel Tribe Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and members of the high angle rescue team from the Pend Oreille Newsprint.
The case is a joint investigation between the Washington State Patrol and Pend Oreille Sheriff's office.
