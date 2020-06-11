Man confesses to malicious mischief

A 31-year-old transient was arrested June 10 for malicious mischief and reportedly confessed to throwing rocks through the windows of five businesses in Colville and two vehicles.

Oscar Venegas, 31, whose last known address was Spokane, was apprehended by Police Detective Dustin Hughes and Officer Russell Chartrey after being developed as a suspect by surveillance camera footage and prior interactions with police, said Chief Robert Mesheshnik.

“We are familiar with him,” he said.

The damage occurred last weekend and Mesheshnik said Venegas gave no reasons for his actions.

He was booked into the Stevens County Jail.