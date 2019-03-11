Man killed in Cheney crash
A local man was killed and a Newman Lake woman injured in a three vehicle crash on state Highway 904.
Charles V. Mutschler, 63, of Cheney, was killed in the 7:28 p.m. Crash Sunday near the intersection of Fifth Street, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Kathryn M. Sinn, 21, of Newman Lake, was injured and taken to an area hospital, the patrol said.
According to a crash report, Mutschler crossed a center turn lane, struck one vehicle and then was hit head-on by a third vehicle.
Mutschler was driving a 1991 Chevrolet pickup, the report said., Sinn was driving the second vehicle involved, a 2007 Mazda 6.
William B. Foster, 59, and passenger Erin M. Larkin Foster, 57, both of Cheney, were in the third vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Renegade, the patrol said. They were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
