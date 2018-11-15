Manke wins Stevens County Sheriff's race
With only 575 ballots estimated left to count, Manke has an insurmountable 619-vote lead in the race for Stevens County Sheriff.
Results for the third ballot count were tabulated 12:53 p.m. Nov. 15, the Washington State Department of Election reported.
With 10,614 votes, Manke has 51.5 percent of the vote.
"I am glad the election process is finally over," Manke said. "I am very pleased with the outcome, and I am looking forward to moving forward with the sheriff's office and providing awesome service for our citizens."
Berry trails with 9,995. He could not be reached for comment.
A total of 22,621 ballots have been counted so far.
Of the 30,967 voters registered in Stevens County, the department reported a 73.05-percent turnout.
Election results will be certified Nov. 27.
