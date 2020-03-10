March 10 Election Results for Stevens County

Democrats in Stevens County chose Bernie Sanders as their choice for president, according to results of the county's elections office. Democrats cast 2,724 votes, 30.07 percent of which were for Sanders. Michael Bloomberg, who is no longer in the race, scored 20.59 percent, followed by Joseph Biden with 19.75 percent.

As expected, President Donald Trump, as the only candidate on the Republican ticket, captured 100 percent of his party's vote. Republicans cast 3,108 votes.

The next count will be Friday, March 13, and the final count prior to March 20, when the election will be certified.

Ballots counted were from all 58 precincts.