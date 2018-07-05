Master water steward workshop offered

The Selkirk Alliance for Science, Kalispel Tribe Natural Resources Department, and University of Idaho Extension invites citizen volunteers to participate in an IDAH2O Master Water Steward workshop on July 21 at the Kalispel Camas Center in Cusick.

Participants will learn how to assess the quality of water in northeast Washington streams, lakes, and ponds.

U-Idaho Extension Educator Jim Elkins will lead three hours of classroom instruction and four hours of hands-on study in a small stream. Attendees will discover how to characterize the biological, chemical and physical properties of water habitats.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the July 4, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.