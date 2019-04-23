Maycumber's vet bill sails through Legislature
Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, has gotten a bill approved by both the House and Senate to provide veterans in rural areas with assistance to help to file benefit and compensation claims related to their service.
House Bill 1448 creates a Veterans Service Officer program, along with a funding mechanism that will serve former military personnel in Ferry, Stevens, Okanogan and Pend Orielle counties.
The legislation passed unanimously in both chambers and Maycumber said she fought back tears to hear testimony about veteran suicides, homelessness and hopelessness.
She has worked for three years to get easier access points for veterans who live in Northeast Washington.
“It has been a hard fight to bring attention to this issue of rural, underserved counties not having the resources available to fully serve our veterans,” said Maycumber.
“This has been my number one priority since I was first elected. This legislation will help ensure that veterans in our local communities receive assistance accessing the services and financial benefits they've earned.
“This is a big win for our veterans' community and for rural Washington.”
Once the governor signs the bill, which Maycumber expects he will do, the legislation becomes law 90 days after the end of the session, which is scheduled to end April 28.
