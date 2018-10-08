Mayor Janke to propose 2019-20 city budget
By:
Aaron Andrews
Monday, October 8, 2018
COLVILLE, WA
COLVILLE — The City Council will hold a preliminary council meeting at the City Hall, 170 S. Oak Street, on Oct. 9 commencing at 6:30 p.m.
Mayor Janke will present the proposed 2019-20 biennial budget for the city.
Additional new business on the agenda includes the following: a possible final acceptance of the 2nd and Main Parking Lot Project; a possible final acceptance of the Walmart Lift Station Vault Installation Project; a recommendation for property east of the Water/Sewer department building; a proposed resolution declaring city property as surplus; a proposed ordinance adopting a process for future small cell antennas and wireless service facilities.
The next scheduled meeting is Oct. 23.
Category: