McMorris Rodgers takes lead role
Congressman Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane has been selected as the lead Republican on the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce, under the Energy and Commerce Committee for the 116th session.
The subcommittee is at the forefront of issues related to the 21st Century economy. It has jurisdiction over the Federal Trade Commission, including interstate and foreign commerce, all trade matters under the full committee, data security, consumer protection, motor vehicle safety, and more.
“From how we communicate to how we get to work to how we pay for food at the grocery store, today's technology is part of nearly every aspect of our lives,” McMorris Rodgers said. “As technology, data, privacy, cybersecurity and other issues continue to dominate the future of our economy, I'm ready to drive the policy discussion about these complex and important topics and find solutions to lead us into the future.”
The full committee, chaired by Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-New Jersey, has the broadest reach of any congressional body and is responsible for oversight of consumer protection, public health, air quality and environmental health, supply and delivery of energy, consumer protection, and interstate and foreign commerce.
The jurisdiction of the committee extends over five Cabinet-level departments, seven major agencies and various quasi-governmental organizations.
