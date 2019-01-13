Mead man sentence to 20 years in child porn sting

A Mead resident has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of attempted online enticement of a minor and three counts of attempted or actual child pornography production.

Jonathan Paul Holden, 44, was sentenced last week in Spokane by U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr.; Holden pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 11, 2018.

In addition to the prison term, he will have 20 years of court supervision, records show.

According to court records, the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force caught Holden during a sting in which undercover officers pretended to be a 13-year-old girl.

Records show he communicated in an sexually explicit manner and arranged to meet the purported girl in Richland for oral sex.

When Holdan arrived at the meet location, officers arrested him, records show.

Following his arrest, forensic examination of Holden's digital devices and online accounts showed he had been engaging in solicitation and child pornography for years nationwide, court records show.

Task force officers contacted Holden's victims and determined they could substantiate illegal activities with children ages 13, 15 and 17 in Atlanta, Ga.; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nev., records show. A fourth victim came forward during the investigation and notified law enforcement Holden had abuse her when she was 13 years old, records show.

Because of the interstate nature of the case, it was referred to the U.S. District Attorney's Office fr federal charges.

“Parents, please speak with your children about the dangers of chatting online so we can keep all our children safe,” U.S. District Attorney Joseph H. Harrington said following the conviction. “This case demonstrates the importance of undercover online enticement sting operations by law enforcement and their effectiveness in apprehending child predators.”

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington will continue to prosecute aggressively anyone who commits these types of crimes, he said.

“Predators who chat online and view pornographic images of children fuel the disturbing actions

of likeminded criminals who create the illegal content,” Homeland Security Investigations Special-Agent-in-Charge Brad Bench said. “This case should send a clear message to those trolling the Internet to victimize children — you will be caught and pay with your freedom.