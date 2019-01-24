Measles cases growing in state
State health officials are concerned a measles outbreak may be coming.
Officials said today that measles cases have been reported in King and Clark counties.
King County encompasses most of the greater Seattle area and Clark County included Vancouver and the area generally north of the Columbia River north of Portland, Ore.
Only one case has been reported in King County, but officials believe he may have contracted the measles at a public location in the Vancouve area.
State officials are investigating the outbreak and assisting other health agencies with laboratory testing and community outreach efforts.
As of today, there were 25 confirmed and an additional suspected 12 cases of the measles in Clark County, and one confirmed in King County.
