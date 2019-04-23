Medication take-back event planned in Wellpinit
By:
Roger Harnack
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
WELLPINIT
In conjunction with National Drug Take Back Day, David C. Wynecoop Memorial Clinic will accept medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
The event allows residents to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications safely, officials said, noting both prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted.
Medications should be brought in their original containers, when possible, officials said. Medications that are not in their original containers will be accepted, too.
Medications should be brought to the clinic at 6203 Agency Loop Road.
