Medieval combat coming to Clayton

Medieval competitions will take center stage this weekend at the Clayton Fairgrounds as the medieval Tournament of the Inland Empire takes place.

The event includes archery, as well as armored knights embattled in sword fighting, jousting and other medieval horsemanship competitions.

The tournament opens at 2 p.m. Saturday and continues until competitions are completed Sunday afternoon.

Scheduled Saturday activities include horsemanship competitions at 4:30 p.m., Grand Melee at 7:30 p.m. and jousting at 9:30 p.m.