Mexican national killed in car crash
Roger Harnack
Sunday, March 17, 2019
QUINCY
A Mexican national was killed in a crash at 1:26 a.m. today on state Highway 28, five miles east of the city.
Angel L. Sandoval-Munoz, 24, of Tobasco, Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington State Patrol said.
Sandoval-Munoz was eastbound on the rural highway when he lost control in a curve, the patrol said. His 1996 Plymouth Neon went into the westbound ditch and flipped multiple times, coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.
He was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the patrol said, noting the incident remains under investigation.
