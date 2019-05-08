Middle schoolers compete in championship track meet

Stevens and Ferry counties' track and field participants made respectable showings Monday, May 6, in the Northeast 1B/2B Middle School Championship Meet.

Here are how the teams finished, based on grade-level:

Eighth-Grade

Columbia (Hunters) boys finished fifth with 45 points, behind Liberty (Spangle) with 80, Reardan, 69; Davenport, 63; and Lind-Ritzville, 62.

Mary Walker (Springdale) and Inchelium both tied for ninth-place with 12 points each, and Northport was 11th with 10 points. Odessa topped the eighth-grade girls teams with 83 points.

Rounding out the Top 5 teams were Reardan, 74; Lind-Ritzville, 62; Northport, 47 and Moses Lake Christian Academy, 35.

Mary Walker was eighth with 17 team points and Wellpinit was 10th with 9 points. Columbia (Hunters) finished 12th with 7 and Republic 13th with 2 points.

Seventh-Grade

Columbia (Hunters) boys took fourth-place among 13 teams with 39.5 points.

Odessa, Davenport and Reardan took first, second and third, respectively, with 62, 54 and 46 points. Mary Walker (Springdale) boys were sixth with 36 points; Wellpinit was ninth with 26 and Northport 11th with 14 points.

In girls competition, Republic finished fourth, followed by Mary Walker (Springdale) in fifth, with 44 and 36 team points, respectively.

They trailed Odessa with 85, Liberty (Spangle) with 74 and Davenport with 61.

Northport girls took eighth overall with 17 team points as Inchelium was 10th with 12 and Wellpinit 12th with 2.

Sixth-Grade

The Inchelium boys put in the best finish among teams from Stevens and Ferry counties, taking fourth with 40 points behind Wilbur-Creston with 82.5, Odessa with 70 and Reardan with 51.

Mary Walker (Springdale) was fifth with 32 points and Wellpinit seventh with 23.

Northport finished ninth overall with 20 points. Just outside the Top 10, Republic boys were 11th with 15 team points and Columbia (Hunters) was 12th with 7.

In girls action, Mary Walker (Springdale) raced to second place with 60 points, trailing only first-place Odessa with 95.

Northport girls were third with 54 points and Inchelium was sixth with 16.