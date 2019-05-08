Midnite Mine cleanup meetings slated
Roger Harnack
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
WELLPINIT
There will be two community meetings next week on cleanup plans for the Midnite Mine site.
The local meeting will take place in the Spokane Tribal Longhouse at 5 p.m. Monday, May 13. A second meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Eastern Washington Univerity's Riverpoint Campus in Spokane.
The Midnite Mine on the Spokane Indian Reservation has been designated as a superfund clean-up site; the mine formerly produced uranium.
Clean-up plans call for capping closed pits of mine waste, containment of two open mine waste pits and dewatering the pits.
Plans also call for operating a system designed to treat contaminated water.
