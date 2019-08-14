Mill Creek fire contained
By:
Roger Harnack
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
COLVILLE
Officials managing the Mill Creek fire say the blaze burning off Aladdin Road is contained.
"The fire is contained, but not controlled," a press release from the fire management team said Wednesday.
Because the blaze in contained, Colville National Forest's Three Rivers Ranger District will take over management of the fire at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Infared mapping shows the fire reached a maximum 429 acres, officials said, noting only 97 firefighters remained working the blaze.
North Fork Mill Creek, Middle Fork Mill Creek, Rocky Creek and Bestrom roads remain closed.
The fire was reported at 3:59 p.m. Aug. 8; the cause is under investigation.
