Moehnke leads Mary Walker School Board race

After the initial tally in the Aug. 6 primary election, Michael "Mike" Moehnke is leading the pack of five candidates in the race for Mary Walker School Board seat No. 2.

Moehnke had 90 votes, or 27.36 percent, at the end of counting Tuesday night.

But he may not be in the lead for long.

Only four votes separate him and the candidate in second place, April Steinbach.

As of last night, she had 86 votes, or 26.14 percent.

County elections officials said that another 350 ballots remained to be counted, but did not clarify how contained votes in the Mary Walker primary.

Rounding out the field of candidates, Dirk T. Wright was third in the race with 65 votes, or 19.76 percent; Gordon Mann was fourth with 49 votes, or 14.89 percent; and Jeannette Hallgarth was fifth with 29 votes, or 8.81 percent.

The remaining ballots will be counted later this week.

The Top 2 candidates advance to the Nov. 5 general election.