More Democrats than Republicans for 7th Legislative District

For the first time since 1990, the Democrats have more candidates than Republicans running for the open offices in the Seventh Legislative District.

The candidates running are: Karen Hardy, State Senate; Randall (Randy) Michaelis, House of Representatives, Position 1; Mike Bell and Crystal Oliver, both running for House of Representatives, Position 2.

There are other partisan offices with Democratic candidates. Lisa Brown is running for the U.S. House of Representatives position in the Fifth Congressional District. Tim Gray, is running for re-election as Stevens County Auditor; Gray is the only Democrat holding a partisan position at the county level.

The Seventh Legislative District Democratic Central Committee endorsed candidates Lisa Brown and Karen Hardy in April; because these two registered before the May filing period.

Endorsement of other candidates by the Seventh Legislative Democratic Central Committee and the Stevens County Central Democratic Committee will follow the August 7 primary.

The Seventh District is one of 49 legislative districts in Washington state, reaching from the halfway point of Okanogan County to the Idaho border, and from the Canadian border south to the Lincoln and Spokane County borders.