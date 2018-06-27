More parking in downtown Colville

Finding parking in downtown Colville just got a little easier.

Business owners, city officials and interested community members gathered at the corner of Second and Main Street in Colville to celebrate the opening of a new parking lot.

The new 7,200-square-foot parking lot offers 24 additional parking spaces, a bicycle rack and an electrical service station.

“It’s been a long project but well worth waiting for,” said Ryke Dahlen, Colville’s Parking Commission chair.

