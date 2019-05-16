Moses Lake man sentenced in drug conspiracy
A Moses Lake man was sentenced today to 148 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine.
Loren John Jay Meade, 32, pleaded guilty Oct. 2, 2108, to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, court records show.
He is the second man to be sentenced in the conspiracy.
Court records show Michael John Montejano, 28, also of Moses Lake, was sentenced April 9 to seven years in prison.
“The sentences imposed in this case by the court removes two drug traffickers from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may choose to distribute methamphetamine in our communities,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Joseph H. Harrington said after the sentencing.
The case was investigated by the Spokane detachments of the DEA and ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney James A Goeke prosecuted the case.
