Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash
The name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday is being withheld pending confirmation of identification and the results of an autopsy.
The rider died after his motorcycle slammed in a fifth-wheel trailer about 11:30 a.m., police said, noting he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is being conducted today, Wednesday, the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office reported. Once complete, the office is expected to confirm the identity of the rider and notify his next of kin.
Under state law, the rider's name will be released publicly after notification or 48 hours, whichever comes first.
According to a police report, the motorcyclist was westbound on Broadway Avenue “driving recklessly at a very high rate of speed” nearing the intersection of Broadway and Eastern avenues.
At the same time, a pickup truck towing a fifth-wheel trailer was southbound on Eastern Avenue, attempting to turn east onto Broadway, the report said.
“The motorcycle driver was unable to stop due to his high rate of speed and crashed into the truck/trailer,” the report said.
While the rider was wearing a helmet, the chin strap was not fastened correctly, resulting in the helmet coming off in the crash, the report said. In addition, speed and reckless driving were factors in the fatality.
The driver of the pickup was not injured and will not be charged, the report said.
The driver's name has yet to be released.
