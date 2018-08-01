Names of Deer Park area plane crash victims released

The Stevens County Coroner’s Office has officially released the names of the persons killed in an airplane crash near Bittrich-Antler Road on July 13.

The victims, all affiliated with Moody Aviation, were flight instructor Diego Senn and fourth-year aviation students Joochan “JC” Austen Lee and Andrew Trouten.

Senn, a Moody Bible School graduate, had become a flight instructor earlier this year.

The father of three, he and his wife, Naomi, were expecting another child later this year.

Trouten leaves behind a wife, Rebecca, and a daughter. Lee and his wife, Yuki, were expecting their first child.

A quartet of GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help defray funeral costs for the families. So far, more than $79,000 has been raised.

The National Transportation Safety Board had the plane’s wreckage moved to Seattle where investigators will try and determine the cause of the crash. A preliminary report is expected to be completed by the end of the month.