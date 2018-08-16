National Night Out in Valley, Washington

Communities all over the United States came together to celebrate “National Night Out” on August 7, 2018. While it was the 35th year this event has been held, it was the first time that it happened in Valley, Washington.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” the National Night Out website states. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

At the Valley event, there were games for kids, and free chips, soda, water, and barbecued hot dogs for all in attendance at the Stevens County District 4 Firehouse. Valley resident Caitie Klemish said, “I think it’s awesome. It’s nice to have a meet and greet.” Her daughters, Hailey and Bella, enjoyed the games set up at the station.

Officers from the Washington State Patrol and the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance, as well as local firefighters. Sheriff’s Deputies Coon and Peterson brought their K9 partners and demonstrated narcotics detection with dogs – on a fire truck, of all things.

The event was organized by the Valley Neighborhood Watch in partnership with the firehouse. Sponsors included The Valley Market, Valley Fair Association, Safeway, Valley Fire Hall, Lane Mountain, Silver Beach Resort, and the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office. Organizer Melissa Silvio said that she is hoping the Valley Night Out will help to build a safer community and, as the national movement says, will give “crime a going away party.”

The National Night Out website states that “Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas celebrates on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and much, much more.”

Across Washington State, 140 communities were registered to participate this year, including Deer Park, Elk, and Spokane Valley. It is free to register, and this can be done through the National Night Out website at https://natw.org/.