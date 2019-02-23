'Net Nanny' nabs 22; law enforcement seeks additional information
Law enforcement officials are seeking information related to sexual predators targeting children.
The request for assistance follows themselves an “Operation Net Nanny” sting that resulted in 22 arrests over the last two weeks.
During the operation, law enforcement officers posed as children on the Internet to catch predators targeting children.
“While the internet is a powerful tool for our nation, criminals using it to target our communities’ necessitates a need for this type of proactive investigations by our law enforcement troopers and partners in order to combat these horrible crimes,” Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said. “This operation is aimed at protecting our vulnerable children and making communities safer.”
Between Feb. 15-20, officers used various websites and phone applications to communicate with people interested in having sex with children, records show.
The operation generated hundreds of responses.
The would-be perpetrators who were arrested over the five-day operation traveled to meet with undercover detectives posing as underage girls and boys with the intent to engage in sexual activity with children as young as 6 years old, records show.
Those arrested include:
· Michael A. Brazielle, 22, of Lacey
· Jesse D. Jones, 41, of Joint Base Lewis McChord
· Juvenile, 17, Olympia, of Washington
· Daniel M. Kennedy, 27, of Seattle
· John D. Henderson, 38, of Lacey
· James E. Stillwell, 40, of Tenino
· Jason L. Koster, 25, of Lacey
· Regan F, Lane-Smith, 50, of Tacoma
· Robert L. Kelley, 52, of Rochester
· Greg E. Decker, 49, of Graham
· Charles A. Yates, 22, of Olympia
· Lamar A. Smith, 22, of Joint Base Lewis McChord
· Jonas M. Davis, 34, of Tacoma
· Jeffrey A. LeClair, 34, of Fife
· Todd L. Schock, 20, of Olympia
· William John Tyler Smith, 22, a transient
· Joshua A. Garcia, 21, of Olympia
· John R. Greenfield, 41, of Shelton
· Raymond M. Suarez, 46, of Youngtown, Ariz.
· Curtis Pouncy, 59, of Aberdeen
· Jason P. D. Boozer, 35, of Lacey
· Quenton Parker, 31, of Joint Base Lewis McChord
Those arrested are facing a variety of charges including first-degree attempted rape of a child, second-degree attempted rape of a child, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Anyone with information related to the suspects listed, or information leading to the identity of victims potentially involved should email mectf@wsp.wa.gov.
